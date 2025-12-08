Monday, December 8, 2025
Christmas Gifts for Head Start thanks to Christ Church Advent Angels

The Advent Angels is a cherished Christ Church Coronado tradition at Christmastime. Each year, parishioners and Christ Church Day School families are invited to donate a new gift for a child ages 3–5, which is then shared with students in the Episcopal Community Services Head Start program in the South Bay.

This year, the Service Ministry collected not only toys but also more than $2,000 in donations, allowing the purchase of many additional gifts. Thanks to this generosity, even more children, many of whom may have very little at Christmastime, will receive something special.

Christ Church invites all families to join the joyous 3 pm Christmas Eve service which will feature the traditional Christmas pageant. Children are invited to take part and simply need to arrive by 2:30 pm to check in at Hinde Hall, costumes are available for all. The Episcopal Church welcomes you.

christchurchcoronado.org



SourceChrist Church Coronado

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

