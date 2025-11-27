Coronado Gives community story: Seven’s journey to a forever home through PAWS of Coronado

Coronado Gives is raising money for residents and families now through Dec. 31 in partnership with the Coronado Community Foundation, The Coronado Times, and the Coronado Eagle & Journal. Below is a story of community impact.

Meet Seven, a two-year-old male German shepherd mix whose story is nothing short of inspiring.

Thanks to the Pacific Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) of Coronado and community contributions to its medical fund, Seven has not only healed from a blunt force trauma injury, but also, he has learned to trust people and found his forever home.

Seven was found running at large on First Street in Coronado by a compassionate good Samaritan and brought to the Coronado Animal Care Facility. Upon arrival, staff noticed visible facial swelling and signs of discomfort.

Soon, it became clear that Seven was struggling to eat and drink. A thorough exam and X-rays revealed the cause: a fractured cervical vertebra from unknown blunt force trauma. Seven was unable to open his mouth due to a literal pain in the neck. Seven was in pain and lucky to be alive.

Thanks to the expert care of PAWS veterinarian Dr. Daniel Barbour and the dedicated team at PAWS of Coronado, Seven received the medical attention he desperately needed. With a padded neck brace, pain management, and a nourishing diet, Seven began his journey to recovery.

Throughout his healing process, the animal care team and Chancel Siebuhr, PAWS’ animal behavior and transition manager, worked closely with Seven to help him build confidence in a variety of circumstances, from learning to trust people again to navigating new environments and interacting with other animals. Seven was gently guided every step of the way, setting him up for success in a new home.

“Sadly, the outcome for Seven and other at-risk dogs at shelters in the current overcrowded, under-resourced environment is not always good,” said Gregory G. Curtin, president of the PAWS Board of Directors. “At PAWS, one of our goals is to provide the necessary medical and behavioral care in these difficult cases (and) to go above and beyond when we can in an effort to deliver a positive outcome even in the hardest cases.”

Curtin said Seven’s story is one of many that show how PAWS is achieving its goals.

“And for that,” he said, “we have the support of the City of Coronado and our most generous Coronado community to thank!”

One of Seven’s most memorable moments came during our very first Concert in the Bark event. After a short burst of barking, the gentle acoustic guitar music melted away Seven’s anxiety, allowing him to relax and enjoy the experience. It was a beautiful reminder of how music and community can create healing spaces for our animals.

Seven’s resilience and gentle spirit soon caught the eye of a loving adopter who had followed his story on Facebook and waited patiently for him to be ready. Seven’s injuries didn’t deter his new family: they saw the heart behind the hurt and offered him a second leash on life.

Today, Seven is thriving in his forever home. He’s full of energy and affection, frolicking with other animals and relaxing with the people who adore him. His transformation reminds us of the healing power of compassion, expert care, and the human-animal bond.

“I can’t tell you how often we hear from our forever families how adopting their rescue (pet) changed their lives in so many ways and always for the better,” Curtin said. “Multiple adopters have told me they could never have imagined the kind of love they could feel for an adopted animal, and even more so, the amount of love their new furry family member could provide. This is what the work is all about for us at PAWS.”

Contributions to the PAWS of Coronado Medical Fund help animals like Seven receive the urgent medical and behavioral care they deserve. Any amount is accepted gratefully and makes a difference.

Coronado Gives is a project that crowdfunds support for organizations doing good. Learn more, choose your cause, and make your donation here: www.coronadogives.com.



Coronado Gives is a giving campaign sponsored by the Coronado Eagle & Journal and The Coronado Times and hosted by the Coronado Community Foundation. All proceeds benefit the residents of Coronado through 501(c)(3) organizations serving the Coronado community. Donors will receive a 100 percent, tax-deductible receipt from the Coronado Community Foundation via email or U.S. Mail. For more information, contact info@ccfcoronado.com.






