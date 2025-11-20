Coronado Floral Association Holiday Home Front Contest

🎄 Bring the magic of the season to life and show off your festive spirit in the Coronado Floral Association’s Holiday Home Front Contest. Decorate your home, share your creativity, and compete for this year’s coveted community title.

CFA has introduced this new seasonal addition to its long-standing spring Home Front Judging program that runs alongside the annual Flower Show. The holiday version recognizes winter floral blooms and displays, festive décor, and the warmth of holiday lights. Judging will take place in the late afternoon and at dusk, allowing both the seasonal blooms and twinkling lights to shine.

The deadline to enter is Sunday, December 7; preliminary judging will take place on December 8 and 9; and final judging will take place on Wednesday, December 10.

The first 50 entrants will receive a commemorative keepsake as a thank-you for participating. And the winner will be honored on social media and receive prizes.





