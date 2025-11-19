A little help goes a long way for military families through Best PCS Ever Christmas Store

Most people don’t aspire to be the Grinch during the holidays, but we challenge you to embrace your joyful inner Grinch, the part where your heart grows three sizes, to help the Best PCS Ever Military Christmas Store. Your generosity can help transform the holidays for junior enlisted families by donating what you can or purchasing new toys and books.

“You made Christmas magical and possible,” is a sentiment echoed by one of the many military families who has been helped in past years. After signing up, the parent or parents (one may be on deployment) arrive at the ‘store’ set up at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church in early December. They are then greeted by a personal shopper who helps them select gifts for their children, which are organized by age, from one to 18. Next up is the selection of a family board game and outdoor sports equipment, followed by a stocking stuffer, and a book. Following that is taking the gifts to be festively wrapped and tagged, and finally a volunteer helps carry the items to their car. Diaper bags, filled with newborn essentials, are given to expectant moms, and parents can shop uninterrupted, with childcare provided by Graham Memorial.

This year, the goal is to help more than 100 families, with approximately 300 children, shop for free from the magical holiday gift pop-up store, which is arrange by the Best PCS Ever volunteers in less than two days. Of the experience, another family shared, “Walking into the Christmas store felt like stepping into a world where kindness and generosity take center stage. You didn’t just give us gifts. You gave us hope and the promise of joy on Christmas morning…You’ve made this Christmas unforgettable.”

Some of the most requested items this year are: Melissa and Doug toys, train and track sets, painting kits, Hot Wheels, My Little Pony, Legos for every age, Tonie boxes and toppers, arts and crafts, L.O.L. and Barbie dolls and accessories, Nerf guns, jewelry making kits, nail polish sets, Stanley water bottles, 3D pens, and Labubu figures, as well as gift cards to Target, Ulta, etc. for teens. Popular characters include Bluey, Doc McStuffins, PAW Patrol, Avengers, Disney princesses, Ninja Turtles, and dinosaurs.

With a drop off deadline of December 6, the need is especially urgent this year to be able to continue this much-needed tradition. Toys can be left in marked boxes at a variety of locations including the Coronado Police and Fire Stations, Community Center, City Hall, the Shores, and Graham Memorial.

“The Best PCS Ever toy drive has given our employees a meaningful way to give back to our community and to the military families who sacrifice so much for all of us. We deeply appreciate their service, and it’s an honor to help bring a little cheer during the holiday season,” said Lea Corbin, Coronado Police Department Community Relations Coordinator.

Last year, city employees donated more than four carloads of new toys and books, but more help is always needed so as many families as possible can participate. CPD officers especially enjoy collecting the boxes overflowing with toys and delivering them to be given out.

Police Service Officer Tazz Phillips has volunteered with the project since its inception five years ago and admits that he had no clue about toy shopping when asked to help. He offered to buy his buddy Sam lunch if he would help him and the duo have been scouring discount stores like Ross and T.J. Maxx, Walmart, and others, always searching for the best deals.

“As a former foster youth, I feel like helping is a full circle moment for me,” Phillips says. His favorite part is being a personal shopper for local military families E-5 and below and he notes that seeing a kid riding the Snoopy-themed bike he helped the father pick out at the event was gratifying. He shares that last year he helped a mom shop for her small daughter and after they selected one toy, she asked if they were done, to which he replied, “We’re just getting started!” Seeing the emotional relief that parents experience of having gifts to place under the tree brings him joy. He also relishes his role as the “pied piper” when he leads the procession of police cars that pick up the filled toy boxes and deliver them to be organized in the Christmas store.

Take the example from The Shores where they have really gotten into the toy giving spirit during this especially critical year. Besides promoting it in their newsletter, Chris Fromm, a retired Marine F/A-18 pilot, who calls bingo, took it upon himself to hold up the donation box and tell everyone that they should help.

Best PCS Ever Co-Directors Caitlyn Thiss and Donna Dameron and a team of more than 50 volunteers work tirelessly to pull off this joyous event. Whatever you can do to help makes an impactful difference, even $20 is meaningful, when combined with the donation of toys and books, to truly brighten the holidays for so many local military families. You can use this link or the QR code below and select “Best PCS Christmas Store” from the “Please choose fund” drop down menu, and get a tax deduction for checks or money given to Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church designated for the non-profit Best PCS Ever program. For questions, email [email protected] or check out Best PCS Ever on Instagram and Facebook.





