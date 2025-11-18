Tuesday, November 18, 2025
CIF Cross Country Championships, a mud run in the rain

George Green
George Green

The CIF Cross Country finals at Morley Field last Saturday had a lot in common with the Marine Corps Mud Run.

It was a wet day at Morley Field: Photo by Amy Youngblood

With nearly two inches of rain predicted, the course was changed to eliminate the steep Upas hill and a route that included as much sidewalk as possible. Still, there was a considerable amount of soft, muddy ground to cover. The course was a bit under three miles long. Our top girls’ performer was Morgan Maske, who not only made the 2nd All-CIF team by finishing 14th with a time of 19:51, she qualified for the State Meet in Fresno on November 29.

Morgan Maske (leading) qualified for the State Meet for the third year in a row. She was All-Eastern League and All-CIF this season. Photo by Phil Grooms

This marks the third year in a row that Morgan has made the trip to Fresno’s Woodward Park. In 2023, she led the girls’ team to the State meet and followed up the next year to qualify as an individual. This year, she again qualified as an individual runner. Our second girl was Vivian Scott, who placed 36th with 21:59, followed by Maesan Everett, Carly DeVore, and Lily Humphrey to round out the scoring.

Maesan Everett (bib 219) : Photo by Joe Mullins

The pushers were Nadia Roos and Ava Schlomer. The girls’ team finished in seventh place in D-4.

The boys were led by Vincent Russo, with a 17th-place finish in 16:12. This qualified him for the All-CIF Second Team.

Vincent Russo (left) and Morgan Maske both made the All-CIF team for Cross Country this season. Morgan qualified for the State Meet in Fresno for the third year in a row. Photos by George Green

Our second finisher was Andrew Buck, followed by Anton Youngblood, Aryton Reyes, and Ziggy Raunig to complete the scoring.

Anton Youngblood (217), Ziggy Raunig (214): Photo by Joe Mullins

The pushers were Oscar Alicandri and Chace Smith. The boys’ team placed tenth in D-4.



George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

