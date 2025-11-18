CIF Cross Country Championships, a mud run in the rain

The CIF Cross Country finals at Morley Field last Saturday had a lot in common with the Marine Corps Mud Run.

With nearly two inches of rain predicted, the course was changed to eliminate the steep Upas hill and a route that included as much sidewalk as possible. Still, there was a considerable amount of soft, muddy ground to cover. The course was a bit under three miles long. Our top girls’ performer was Morgan Maske, who not only made the 2nd All-CIF team by finishing 14th with a time of 19:51, she qualified for the State Meet in Fresno on November 29.

This marks the third year in a row that Morgan has made the trip to Fresno’s Woodward Park. In 2023, she led the girls’ team to the State meet and followed up the next year to qualify as an individual. This year, she again qualified as an individual runner. Our second girl was Vivian Scott, who placed 36th with 21:59, followed by Maesan Everett, Carly DeVore, and Lily Humphrey to round out the scoring.

The pushers were Nadia Roos and Ava Schlomer. The girls’ team finished in seventh place in D-4.

The boys were led by Vincent Russo, with a 17th-place finish in 16:12. This qualified him for the All-CIF Second Team.

Our second finisher was Andrew Buck, followed by Anton Youngblood, Aryton Reyes, and Ziggy Raunig to complete the scoring.

The pushers were Oscar Alicandri and Chace Smith. The boys’ team placed tenth in D-4.





