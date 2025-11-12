Introducing Coronado Gives, a partnership of The Coronado Times, The Coronado Eagle & Journal, and the Coronado Community Foundation

Coronado is a place that gives.

Our archives are filled with stories of Coronadans showing up for one another, whether to connect with neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic, to support local schools, or to support seniors.

That spirit inspired a new partnership between The Coronado Times and The Coronado Eagle & Journal: Coronado Gives, a community-wide, crowdsourced giving campaign to meet our community’s needs.

“I became a journalist because I believe in the power of numbers. It’s one thing when one person cares; it’s another entirely when one story inspires many to care,” said Megan Kitt, publisher of The Coronado Times. “In the same way, the goal of this campaign is for all of Coronado – and our readers beyond – to come together to support the place we all love.”

The campaign will be facilitated by the Coronado Community Foundation (CCF), which will allocate 100 percent of proceeds raised among nine areas of impact: military family support, education, mental health, senior support, music, the arts, environment, historic preservation, and animal welfare.

Now through Dec. 31, you can give any amount toward the fund and determine which impact area you’d most like your gift to support. All gifts, big and small, together make a difference. Once the campaign ends, we’ll share how much impact we as a community have had the way we do best: by telling stories.

For the next several weeks, both The Coronado Eagle & Journal and The Coronado Times will be sharing stories of the difference your support makes.

Then, join us in the new year to hear how we have been able to meet community needs. Your gift is tax-deductible and managed through the Coronado Community Foundation. All proceeds will go directly to our Coronado community.

Additionally, the campaign aligns with the goal of community journalism.

“I think there is a responsibility that a newspaper like ours has,” said Dean Eckenroth Jr., publisher of The Coronado Eagle & Journal. “The first role is to be here talking about the institutions in town, keeping an eye on the community, and doing so publicly, where all of our citizens can be engaged. More importantly, I think we need to encourage the good things community members, and the community as a whole, are doing. For 35 years personally, and for more than 120 years as a publication, we’ve always worked to be a supporter and advocate for all that is uplifting in the Coronado community. Supporting this campaign is just another way that we can help these good things take flight in our home.”

Funds raised will be distributed to and through local nonprofit organizations serving Coronado residents and their families.

“I’m thrilled to see our local media partners, who champion Coronado’s nonprofits all year, come together for Coronado Gives,” said Michelle Gilmore, CEO of CCF. “We all know a neighbor, friend, or family member who could use a little extra support, a ride, or a helping hand. This giving fund is a way to help meet those needs and strengthen our community.”

Learn more and make your donation here: www.coronadogives.com.



Coronado Gives is a giving campaign sponsored by the Coronado Eagle & Journal and The Coronado Times and hosted by the Coronado Community Foundation. All proceeds benefit the residents of Coronado through 501(c)(3) organizations serving the Coronado community. Donors will receive a 100 percent, tax-deductible receipt from the Coronado Community Foundation via email or U.S. Mail. For more information, contact info@ccfcoronado.com.





