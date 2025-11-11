Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Sports

Islander Cross Country Eastern League Finals leads to CIF Finals

1 min.
George Green
George Green

The cross country team’s last league meet was on Wednesday, Nov. 5 at the Eastern League Championships at Morley Field. All that’s left now is the CIF finals, also at Morley Field on Nov. 15 for the top seven boys and top seven girls, and the possibility of an advancement or two to the state meet on Nov. 29. Our top performer for the girls was Morgan Maske, who placed eighth in the varsity race with a time of 19:43 over the 3.11-mile city conference course.

Morgan Maske (2nd from left) made the Eastern League First Team for this season. Photo by Phil Grooms

This top ten finish earned her First Team Status for the Eastern League. Vivian Scott also earned All-League status on the Second Team with an 18th-place finish in 21:40. Maesan Everitt was our third finisher, followed by Carly DeVore, Lily Humphrey, Nadia Roos, and Ava Schlomer. These seven girls advance to the CIF finals on the 15th. Since only seven runners are allowed in the varsity races, we had two in the open race. Annalei Berke placed 18th, followed by Hanna Burns.

Our top boys’ finisher in the varsity race was Vincent Russo with an 18th place in 17:10 to secure a spot on the Eastern League Second Team.

Our top boys’ finisher was Vincent Russo who made the Eastern League second team. Photo by Phil Grooms

Andrew Buck and Nathan Ayan were our next two finishers. The rest of the boys ran in the open race, where Anton Youngblood was our top finisher, placing 11th in 18:27. He was followed by Aryton Reyes, Ziggy Raunig, Chace Smith, Woody Smith,  Oscar Alicandri, Timothy Gilbert, Oliver Surdykowski, Jacob Schnese, and Jameson Laaperi.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Hoka Postal National 2-Mile Championship

Education

Christ Church Day School students “Bowled Over” at the Coronado Lawn Bowls

Sports

Islander Cross Country team runs at Mt. SAC Invite, the largest XC meet in the nation

Sports

Islander Cross Country runners post PRs at league cluster meet

Sports

NASCAR unveils Coronado race course for June 2026

Community News

CHS girls volleyball hosts annual “Dig Pink Night” to support breast cancer research

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Cross Country competes on the hills at Sun Devil Invite

Sports

Islander cross country competes in massive night meet at Woodbridge Invite

Sports

Coronado cross country runners compete at Dana Hills Invite

Sports

Islander Cross Country season opens at Ravens Invite

Sports

Islander Cross Country Summer Training

Sports

Islander Athletes Honored at Track & Field Banquet

More Local News

Neda Irene Butts Wenger Warmer (1928-2025)

Obituaries

From colors to culinary cinema, shorts to star-studded features, CIFF had something for everyone

Entertainment

School safety forum highlights need for communication, revamped cell phone policy

Community News

California approves congressional redistricting in Prop 50 vote

News

Coronado moves forward to expedite historic home review

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Unified elementary schools seeking Everyone A Reader volunteers