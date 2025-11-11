Islander Cross Country Eastern League Finals leads to CIF Finals

The cross country team’s last league meet was on Wednesday, Nov. 5 at the Eastern League Championships at Morley Field. All that’s left now is the CIF finals, also at Morley Field on Nov. 15 for the top seven boys and top seven girls, and the possibility of an advancement or two to the state meet on Nov. 29. Our top performer for the girls was Morgan Maske, who placed eighth in the varsity race with a time of 19:43 over the 3.11-mile city conference course.

This top ten finish earned her First Team Status for the Eastern League. Vivian Scott also earned All-League status on the Second Team with an 18th-place finish in 21:40. Maesan Everitt was our third finisher, followed by Carly DeVore, Lily Humphrey, Nadia Roos, and Ava Schlomer. These seven girls advance to the CIF finals on the 15th. Since only seven runners are allowed in the varsity races, we had two in the open race. Annalei Berke placed 18th, followed by Hanna Burns.

Our top boys’ finisher in the varsity race was Vincent Russo with an 18th place in 17:10 to secure a spot on the Eastern League Second Team.

Andrew Buck and Nathan Ayan were our next two finishers. The rest of the boys ran in the open race, where Anton Youngblood was our top finisher, placing 11th in 18:27. He was followed by Aryton Reyes, Ziggy Raunig, Chace Smith, Woody Smith, Oscar Alicandri, Timothy Gilbert, Oliver Surdykowski, Jacob Schnese, and Jameson Laaperi.





