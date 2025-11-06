Thursday, November 6, 2025
Coronado Island Film Festival magic begins at the Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Awards Gala

Nov. 5, 2025. The Hotel del Coronado during the Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Awards CIFF 2025. Photo by Joel Ortiz.

It was a magical night at Wednesday evening’s Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Awards Gala, part of the Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF).

Mayor John Duncan welcomes attendees. Photo by Juliane Morris

Coronado Mayor John Duncan welcomed attendees to the gala, held in the Crown Room at the Hotel del Coronado — an ideal venue to honor the awe-inspiring screenwriters, filmmakers, directors, actors, and creatives who work to make all things film a cherished treasure that endures forever, sharing stories in a way like no other medium.

“It was an honor to be invited to escort and dine with Leonard and Alice Maltin, who I met and engaged with at previous CIFF events,” said Juliane Morris of Morris Crown Marketing. “Leonard is brilliant and fun, and Alice is so quick-witted and delightful! What a powerhouse couple.”

Juliane Morris and Leonard Maltin. Photo courtesy of Juliane Morris

Leonard shared news about his latest collaboration, a book he co-authored with his daughter: “Family Movie Night Menus: Recipes & Films for Unforgettable Times Together” (Turner Classic Movies), by Leonard Maltin and Jessie Maltin. The hardcover will be released April 7, 2026. The father-daughter film critics and podcast hosts teamed up with Turner Classic Movies for the essential guide to 25 family-friendly classic films, paired with delicious and simple recipes to make movie-watching a next-level experience for all ages. Pre-order yours here: https://a.co/d/iBgO4QB

Photo by Juliane Morris

CIFF 2025 Industry Tribute honorees:

  • Legacy Award: actor Beau Bridges 
  • ScreenCraft Award: screenwriter Austin Kolodney
  • Leonard Maltin Award: actor Delroy Lindo in recognition of his performance in “Sinners”
  • Trailblazer Award: stunt professional Heidi Moneymaker
  • Artistry in Film Award: costume designer Deborah L. Scott in recognition of her work on “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
  • Transcendent Award: music editor Adam Smalley 

“This year’s honorees embody what CIFF stands for — vision, innovation, and a commitment to storytelling that connects us all,” said Merridee Book, CEO and Artistic Director of the Coronado Island Film Festival. “Reaching our tenth year is more than a milestone. It’s a reflection of the passion and creativity that keep cinema alive. We are beyond humbled to gather once again to celebrate the enduring magic of movies and the artists who give them life at this year’s Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Awards Gala.”

The Coronado Island Film Festival runs November 5-9
festival.coronadofilmfest.com



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

