Turkey Time Fun: A gobble-worthy gay of games and treats

Looking for a fun way to keep your little turkeys busy on their day off from school on Nov. 10? Join us for Turkey Time Fun, a Thanksgiving celebration that welcomes all young friends ages 6–11. They’ll spend the afternoon playing Turkey-themed games, making T-riffic Slime, munching on Thanksgiving treats, and competing in T-Day tournaments.

Our little chefs and champions will cook, compete, and cheer their way through this festive holiday event. Don’t miss out on the fun on Monday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 2:30 pm at the Club Room in Glorietta Bay Park. Register now at coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.

Also, Check out the FREE Spanish Adventures for Kids Class, right before from 11:45 am to 12:40 pm at the community center.

Direct Link: https://bit.ly/TurkeyTimeFun





