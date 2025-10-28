Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Community News

Gift Bags of Generosity, Soroptimist Club of Coronado looking for donations

Managing Editor
The Soroptimist Club of Coronado (SIC) is asking the Coronado community for help to collect and provide personal hygiene and toiletry items for women, their children, and independent teenage girls at the SIC’s annual Gift Bag Giveaway. The event will be held on Nov. 12 at 6 pm at the Coronado VFW Post 2422.

Your in-kind donation will help support survivors of human trafficking, domestic violence, and homelessness, as well as those in need of access to education and health services. As a club, SIC members will be assembling personal care items in holiday packaging to give to our partner groups.

Some of the groups receiving gift bags include:

  • Generate Hope
  • Point Loma Nazarene University Center for Justice and Reconciliation
  • Mary’s Guest House
  • Rotary Club Binacional
  • Bilateral Coalition Circulo De Mujeres
  • San Diego Youth Assistance Coalition Services

SIC hopes you will join them in the spirit of holiday gift giving and donate whatever you can in order to help deserving individuals meet their basic needs. The  Soroptimist Club is very grateful for your support and participation.

Click on an available slot and sign up for the items you intend to drop off by Nov. 10. There are two drop-off locations available for your donations (see below). Community members may also send Amazon items directly to the DeLagrave residence.

Drop Off Location In Coronado Cays:
Coronado Cays Realty
509 Grand Caribe Cswy
Ask for Victoria Wise

Drop  Off Location In Coronado Village:
DeLagrave/Soroptimist
965 Alameda Blvd

If you prefer, you may donate online through the SIC secure website, and they will purchase needed items in your name. Click the link below, navigate through the dropdown box to “event”, and enter your amount.  Thank you!
coronadosoroptimist.org/donate/



SourceSoroptimist Club of Coronado

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

