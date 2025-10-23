NASCAR unveils Coronado race course for June 2026

NASCAR has released renderings of the street course it will use for next year’s NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril on Naval Base Coronado, June 19-21. The maps reveal a challenging 16-turn, 3.4-mile street circuit on the base that will also celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy.

“It’s so exciting to finally share the street course layout and provide this first look for our longtime and new fans,” said NASCAR San Diego President Amy Lupo. “Anticipation for this event is already high, and we know this course layout will raise that level of excitement even higher. We can’t wait to see how the best drivers in the world meet this challenge, while celebrating America’s Navy.”

Grandstand seating and hospitality will be available throughout the circuit, the longest course on NASCAR’s 2026 schedule. It features a quick right-hand turn after the Ellyson Start/Finish Line, before two quick 90-degree left-handers launch competitors on a high-octane journey around the San Diego Bay and one of the world’s foremost military installations, Naval Base Coronado.

Course highlights include:

The Ellyson Start/Finish Line : Named in honor of Commander Theodore Ellyson, Naval Aviator Number One. His training at North Island laid the foundation for its commissioning as a naval air station in 1917 and eventual recognition as the “Birthplace of Naval Aviation.”

: Named in honor of Commander Theodore Ellyson, Naval Aviator Number One. His training at North Island laid the foundation for its commissioning as a naval air station in 1917 and eventual recognition as the “Birthplace of Naval Aviation.” Turn 5, Carrier Corner : This sharp left-hand turn is located between the docking location of two aircraft carriers.

: This sharp left-hand turn is located between the docking location of two aircraft carriers. Turn 8, Coronado Chicane : This begins a series of turns that will provide drivers with a steep challenge as they speed toward the interior of the base.

: This begins a series of turns that will provide drivers with a steep challenge as they speed toward the interior of the base. Turn 14, Runway Road: Aptly named, given it is located near the north end of Runway 18/36 at Halsey Field.

NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril begins with Navy Community Day on Friday, June 19, with plans to honor the military forthcoming, and culminating with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. Friday access will be open exclusively to members of the U.S. Navy at Naval Base Coronado and a limited amount of Coronado residents.

Ticket holders from the general public will be welcome aboard June 20-21. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will take center stage on Saturday, and the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will compete in the Anduril 250 Race the Base on Sunday.

Race fans have already begun placing deposits for pre-sale tickets at NASCARSanDiego.com. The ticket pre-sale window for depositors begins Oct. 23, with tickets going on sale to the public on Nov. 7.





