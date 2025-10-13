Coronado Island Film Festival releases 2025 film lineup

With the tenth anniversary less than a month away, the Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) has announced the official film lineup. Over five days (Nov. 5-9), CIFF will present a slate of more than 130 films spanning narrative features, documentaries, short films, and Academy Award contending titles. The Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Gala, hosted by celebrated film critic and historian Leonard Maltin, will take place on Nov. 5 at the Hotel del Coronado.

The festival will open on Thursday, Nov. 6, with a screening of “Dead Man’s Wire” and will closed on Sunday, Nov. 9 with a screening of “Sentimental Value.” Centerpiece films include “The Secret Agent,” and “Jay Kelly,” with key spotlight screenings taking place throughout the festival including award season hopefuls like “Arco,” “Blue Moon,” “The Choral,” “The Tale of Silyan,” and “Train Dreams.” Additional highlights include the Culinary Cinema series, exclusive industry panels, Paul McCartney’s Tug of War: A Retrospective event, the ShortsFest Exhibition, and more.

“Reaching our tenth year is more than a milestone — it’s a testament to resilience, reinvention, and the enduring power of story,” said Merridee Book, CEO & Artistic Director of CIFF. “This lineup reflects both where we’ve been and where we’re going: bold, diverse, and future-facing. CIFF continues to honor the golden age of cinema while building a bridge to what’s next — through independent voices, innovation, and community connection. The way we experience movies may evolve, but the magic of sharing them together in a theater remains irreplaceable. That collective heartbeat is why festivals like ours matter now more than ever.”

Festival tickets are on sale at festival.coronadofilmfest.com.

OPENING NIGHT FILM – Thursday, Nov. 5

“Dead Man’s Wire”—Directed by Gus Van Sant | Row K Entertainment

Starring Bill Skarsgård, Al Pacino, and Cary Elwes.

On February 8, 1977, Indianapolis man Tony Kiritsis walked into a mortgage office with a sawed-off shotgun wired to both his hostage and himself—triggering a 63-hour televised standoff that gripped the nation. Based on true events, “Dead Man’s Wire” is a psychological thriller and character study that explores media spectacle, mental health, and the fragile line between justice and chaos.

CLOSING NIGHT FILM – Sunday, Nov. 9

“Sentimental Value”—Directed by Joachim Trier | NEON

Starring Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Elle Fanning.

From acclaimed filmmaker Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value” is an intimate exploration of family, memory, and the reconciliatory power of art. When a daughter returns home to care for her estranged father, a once-renowned painter, long-buried tensions surface—and so does the possibility of healing through shared creative expression.

Highlight Events:

Culinary Cinema Series : PAIRINGS brings together filmmakers, chefs, and tastemakers to explore how food shapes culture, community, and legacy. This year, CIFF features Blessed by Grace – Directed by Eric Wolfinger. Acclaimed chef Lisa Dahl is the subject of this intimate documentary directed by San Diego native Eric Wolfinger. The film follows Dahl’s transformative journey through grief, healing, and culinary reinvention. Told with visual elegance and emotional depth, Blessed by Grace celebrates food as a powerful expression of identity, resilience, and home.

: An unforgettable afternoon featuring rare memorabilia, film tributes, and expert commentary marking the 60th anniversary of The Beatles’ legendary San Diego concert and the cinematic milestone of HELP!. The event includes a West Coast Premiere of Paul McCartney’s Tug of War — a special documentary conversation with Sir Paul McCartney, hosted by Tom Frangione of Sirius XM, Beatles Channel. This exclusive segment explores the stories behind McCartney’s work and legacy. More information here. CIFF celebrates independent filmmakers and screenwriters every year during the annual Jury Awards presentation, held Friday, Nov. 7. An evening with esteemed Jury Members, composed of industry leaders, producers, screenwriter and filmmakers presenting the coveted and highly competitive Jury finalists and winners. $20,000 in cash prizes is awarded to emerging and visionary voices.

Centerpiece & Spotlight Films:

“American Solitaire,” dir. Aaron Davidman

“Arco” (Neon), dir. Ugo Bienvenu

“Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics), dir. Richard Linklater

“Dead Man’s Wire” (Row K), dir. Gus Van Sant

“Jay Kelly” (Netflix), dir. Noah Baumbach

“The Choral” (Sony Pictures Classics), dir. Nicholas Hytner

“The Secret Agent” (Neon), dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho

“Train Dreams” (Netflix), dir. Clint Bentley

Panels:

CIFF 2025 will host an extensive panel series highlighting the forces shaping contemporary cinema with industry leaders, creators, and innovators engaging in dynamic conversations. Panel sessions take place at the Sacred Heart Community Center and the John D. Spreckels Center, providing festival-goers and filmmakers with intimate access to experts across all aspects of moviemaking. These panels include:

“State of the Industry: Navigating a New Era”—Presented by MovieMaker Magazine

Thursday, Nov. 6 | 12–1 pm | Sacred Heart Community Center

Explore the evolving entertainment landscape, from AI and streaming dominance to shifting audience habits. Industry leaders discuss the forces reshaping film and television, offering insight into content creation, marketing, and distribution.

“Women on the Move”—Presented by Deadline

Thursday, Nov. 6 | 2-4 pm | Sacred Heart Community Center

A conversation with women redefining cinema’s future. Producers, filmmakers, and creative leaders share insights, challenges, and triumphs, highlighting the impact of female voices on storytelling and industry leadership.

“No Guts, No Glory: The World of Stunt Professionals”—Presented by Deadline

Friday, Nov. 7 | 10-11 am | Sacred Heart Community Center

Stunt performers and coordinators reveal the craft behind high-risk sequences, balancing practical effects with safety to bring action to life.

“The Art & Innovation of Filmmaking”

Friday, Nov. 7 | 12-1 pm | Sacred Heart Community Center

Explore how creators leverage technology, visual effects, sound design, editing, and design to elevate storytelling and push cinematic boundaries.

“Everybody Pitches”

Friday, Nov. 7 | 2-3 pm | Sacred Heart Community Center

A panel of talented writers shares strategies for crafting and delivering successful pitches, with insider stories from the writers’ room to the big screen.

“Reel Returns: The Smart Money Behind the Movies”

Saturday, Nov. 8 | 10-11 am | John D. Spreckels Center

Industry experts discuss film financing, market trends, and balancing risk and reward in studio and independent projects.

“SAG-AFTRA & The Future of Film: What Every Filmmaker Needs to Know”

Saturday, Nov. 8 | 2-3 pm | John D. Spreckels Center

An essential discussion on union standards, best practices, and the evolving landscape for talent, geared toward filmmakers, producers, and guild members.

Additional 2025 official selections include (in alphabetical order):

“Adult Children” (dir. Rich Newey)

“American Solitaire” (dir. Aaron Davidman)—World Premiere

“Billy Knight” (dir. Alec Griffen Roth)—San Diego Premiere

“Building on the Edge” (dir. Mike Scalisi, Bruce Borowsky)

“Charliebird” (dir. Libby Ewing)—San Diego Premiere

“Deepfaking Sam Altman” (dir. Adam Bhala Lough)

“Eyes of Ghana—Breakwater” (dir. Ben Proudfoot)

“Land of Mustaches” (dir. Leon Joosen)

“Lisa Dahl: Blessed by Grace” (dir. Eric Wolfinger)

“Magic Hour” (dir. Jacqueline Christy)

“Seems Like Love” (dir. Yana Klimova-Yusupova)

“She Dances” (dir. Rick Gomez)

“Tears to a Glass Eye” (dir. Jack Kenny)

“The Ladder” (dir. Emilio Miguel Torres)

“The Pantone Guy” (dir. Patrick Creadon)

“The Tale of Silyan” (dir. Tamara Kotevska)

“The War Between” (dir. Deborah Correa)

“Trifole” (dir. Gabriele Fabbro)

“Voices: The Danny Gans Story” (dir. Andrew Davies Gans)

ShortsFest Exhibition

A Curated Shorts selection that features international selections, filmmakers to watch, animated works, emerging voices, live action, and documentary. CIFF has become a destination festival for emerging artists with a track record of screening Oscar® and BAFTA nominated and winning short films every year. This year CIFF is proud to have expanded our selections to 15 diversified shorts tracks.

Animation Showcase I

Animation Showcase II

Creative Crossroads

Savory Shorts (Culinary Cinema)

Emerging Filmmakers (High School)

Filmmakers to Watch

Focus on Valor (Military Salute)

Last Laugh

Life, Uninterrupted

Matters of Consequence

More Than a Game

No Place Like Home

Sliding Doors

Technical Difficulties

Ties That Bind

Unscripted

Festival Venues & Community Spirit

CIFF 2025 will light up Coronado venues including the Hotel del Coronado, Village Theatre, Sacred Heart Community Center, John D. Spreckels Center, Coronado Public Library, and Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Local restaurants, cafés, shops, and community spaces will also open their doors to festival goers, transforming the island into a vibrant hub of cinematic culture. The popular “Avenue of the Stars: Scene & Sip” event returns — a strolling happy hour through Coronado’s picturesque avenues, free for badge holders and open to the public.

