Meet Hannah Arkin, Coronado FOL’s new Executive Director

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library (FOL) has announced the appointment of Hannah Arkin as its new Executive Director. A Coronado resident, Arkin brings extensive leadership experience and a deep commitment to community service that will help expand awareness of the Friends’ mission and strengthen support for the Coronado Public Library.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hannah as our new Executive Director,” said Carl Luna, President of the Friends of the Coronado Public Library. “Her Coronado roots, energy, and thoughtful leadership will help us bring fresh ideas to our programs while honoring the traditions that have made the Friends such an essential part of the Library’s success.”

As executive director, Arkin will oversee FOL’s programs, events, and membership outreach — advancing the organization’s mission to provide vital resources and support for the Coronado Public Library. She will also focus on strengthening community engagement and ensuring the Friends’ work continues to enrich the library services for all residents.

“It is an honor to serve as the new executive director for the Friends of the Coronado Public Library,” said Arkin. “This library is the heart of our community, and I welcome everyone to join us in supporting this vital resource. You can connect with the Friends of the Library — and the Friends Bookstore we proudly operate behind the library on D Avenue. I look forward to seeing you there!”

Arkin is a seasoned non-profit executive with more than 24 years of experience in program and project management. Her past leadership roles include Vice President of Government Affairs for the Building Industry Association of San Diego County, Executive Director of the San Diego County Farm Bureau, and Administrator for the San Diego Region Irrigated Lands Group. She also founded and led a 501(c)(3) non-profit for 10 years and has owned and managed multiple farms throughout San Diego County.

A graduate of the University of Michigan with a B.S. in Environmental Science, Arkin is a Qualified Environmental Consultant recognized by multiple California agencies. A proud Coronado resident and mother of three, she brings both professional expertise and a personal passion for serving her community.

About the Friends of the Coronado Public Library

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the library’s capacity to serve readers and learners of all ages. The Friends provide financial support that makes possible the majority of special programs, events, and community offerings at the Coronado Public Library — from author talks to kid’s story hours to cultural celebrations — all of which enrich our community’s educational and cultural life.

In addition to supporting library programming, FOL awards annual scholarships to local students, investing in the next generation of scholars and community leaders. FOL also operates a Friends Bookstore (located behind the library on D Avenue), which generates revenue to further FOL’s mission and strengthens community connection with the library.





