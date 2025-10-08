CWC hosts shredding event with e-waste recycling (and pop-up succulent sale)

The Coronado Woman’s Club (CWC) is kicking off the 2025-26 year with a Shredding Event on Saturday, Oct. 11, 10 am to 12 pm.

“We are looking forward to our gatherings and events this year as our club continues to grow, adding new friends to carry out our legacy of philanthropy and service,” noted returning President Kathy Fink.

“This year’s first Shredding Event includes a new service with San Diego E-Waste joining us to allow for electronic recycling. The event will be held in the parking lot behind US Bank (D Avenue, near 8th Street). Donations of $8/box or bag is suggested as well as donations for e-waste recycling. All proceeds directly benefit the philanthropic work of the Coronado Woman’s Club.”

What electronics can you bring to recycle? Computers, TVs, batteries, cables, plugs, hard drives, keyboards and mouse, medical equipment, cameras, printers, scanners, servers, smart phones, tablets, and video game consoles. Secure hard drive destruction is provided with a Certificate of Destruction provided. CWC will also be having a pop-up sale at the recycling event of festive succulent pumpkins, perfect for your fall décor. 🍁

The club meets monthly from October through June. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 5 at Stake Chophouse on Orange Avenue. All are welcome. If you are interested in our work or would like to join us at a future meeting, please contact co-membership chair, Ana Magdaleno at 619-756-9583 or send a message through the club’s website, www.coronadowomansclub.org.





