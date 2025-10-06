Monday, October 6, 2025
Community NewsEntertainment

The Garden After Dark: The official gala at The Del after party is back

1 min.

From its refined atmosphere to its indulgent offerings, The Garden After Dark is set to be a night that captures the spirit of sophistication while raising the bar on unforgettable celebrations.

Coronado Schools Foundation
Coronado Schools Foundation

Immerse yourself in an unforgettable evening at The Garden After Dark — the official after party of the Coronado Schools Foundation’s The Secret Garden Annual Gala at the Hotel Del. Hosted graciously by the Canu Family, this dazzling affair begins at 8 pm on Saturday, November 15, at the historic Hotel del Coronado. While the Gala itself is sold out, there’s still a chance to get tickets to the After Party.

Designed for those who believe the night should never end, The Garden After Dark offers bubbles and fine wines, decadent late-night bites and the thrill of casino play with your complimentary chips. But the magic doesn’t stop there — elegant gala games and a series of carefully curated surprises in the Speakeasy, hosted by Dr. Stephan Dao of Coronado Family Dental, will unfold throughout the night, ensuring every moment feels effortlessly glamorous.

Don’t miss your chance to support our schools and celebrate at the iconic Hotel Del Coronado at The Garden After Dark! A limited number of tickets remain and can be purchased at csfkids.org/gala.

Special thanks to the many sponsors who are helping make this event a success, including The Kato Family, the Hotel del Coronado, the Canu Family, Dr. Stephen Dao of Coronado Family Dental, Boney’s Bayside Market, The Henry, Blanco Cantina, The Clements Group, Thrasher Pest Control, Dr. Wael Kouli of Esthetica, Merrill Lynch Financial Advisor Ken Morris, the Benzian Family, C | E | F Advisors Group- Chase Financial, Jessica Cunningham of Helms Briscoe, IVT Yacht Sales, Coronado Ferry Landing, Clarke Construction, Molly McKay of McKay & Associates, York Law, Katie Herrick Group, The Law Office of Terry Chapko, Edward Jones Financial Advisor Lee Fox, Nicolls Design Build, Coronado Eagle & Journal, Crown City Magazine, North Island Credit Union, The Cutler Family, Banc of California, Jennier Kaminski Home Loans, Pedal & Stem Coronado and Dr. Joe Mullins of Mullins Orthodontics.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Schools Foundation
Coronado Schools Foundationhttps://www.csfkids.org/
Through community involvement and support, Coronado Schools Foundation raises and manages funds to provide exceptional learning experiences for all Coronado Unified School District students. Coronado Schools Foundation envisions a public school community that provides students an opportunity to learn, thrive and reach their highest potential today and into their future.

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

CHS girls volleyball hosts annual “Dig Pink Night” to support breast cancer research

Community News

Former Canine Mayor Bentley James (2012-2025)

Community News

Pumpkin patch & carnival fun – Oct. 26

Community News

Coronado water and air quality report – Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2025

Community News

Coronado Community READ 2026 – Nominate a title before Oct. 15

Community News

Annual Turkey Coloring Contest arrives

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

CSF Island Paradise Gala & Tiki Club Raises Record-Breaking Amount for Coronado’s Public Schools

Community News

Save the Date: Annual CSF Gala at Hotel Del on October 28 to Support Coronado Schools, Presented by Donna Salof

Education

CSF Summer Academy Registration Now Open, Classes Begin June 20

Community News

Time to Win a Golf Cart: CSF’s Annual Opportunity Drawing Is Back, Tickets on Sale Now!

Community News

Taking Flight to New Heights: Telethon Joining Forces with Coronado’s Talent – March 16

Community News

CSF Denim & Diamonds Gala & Benefit Auction a Stompin’ Success!

More Local News

City Council agenda: League of Wives memorial bench, Glorietta Bay Marina slip rates, and Mills Act contracts

City of Coronado

Dining with a view: Shorebird takes flight in San Diego

Bridgeworthy

Still eyeing Superfund designation, Supervisors request state funds for Tijuana River pollution study

News

CUSD school board gives self-evaluation; talks policy on science and ethnic studies classes

Education

Coronado Village Elementary PTO gets serious about making things sparkle

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Burning questions: An interview with Head Witch of the Coronado Coven...