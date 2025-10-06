The Garden After Dark: The official gala at The Del after party is back

Immerse yourself in an unforgettable evening at The Garden After Dark — the official after party of the Coronado Schools Foundation’s The Secret Garden Annual Gala at the Hotel Del. Hosted graciously by the Canu Family, this dazzling affair begins at 8 pm on Saturday, November 15, at the historic Hotel del Coronado. While the Gala itself is sold out, there’s still a chance to get tickets to the After Party.

Designed for those who believe the night should never end, The Garden After Dark offers bubbles and fine wines, decadent late-night bites and the thrill of casino play with your complimentary chips. But the magic doesn’t stop there — elegant gala games and a series of carefully curated surprises in the Speakeasy, hosted by Dr. Stephan Dao of Coronado Family Dental, will unfold throughout the night, ensuring every moment feels effortlessly glamorous.

Don’t miss your chance to support our schools and celebrate at the iconic Hotel Del Coronado at The Garden After Dark! A limited number of tickets remain and can be purchased at csfkids.org/gala.

Special thanks to the many sponsors who are helping make this event a success, including The Kato Family, the Hotel del Coronado, the Canu Family, Dr. Stephen Dao of Coronado Family Dental, Boney’s Bayside Market, The Henry, Blanco Cantina, The Clements Group, Thrasher Pest Control, Dr. Wael Kouli of Esthetica, Merrill Lynch Financial Advisor Ken Morris, the Benzian Family, C | E | F Advisors Group- Chase Financial, Jessica Cunningham of Helms Briscoe, IVT Yacht Sales, Coronado Ferry Landing, Clarke Construction, Molly McKay of McKay & Associates, York Law, Katie Herrick Group, The Law Office of Terry Chapko, Edward Jones Financial Advisor Lee Fox, Nicolls Design Build, Coronado Eagle & Journal, Crown City Magazine, North Island Credit Union, The Cutler Family, Banc of California, Jennier Kaminski Home Loans, Pedal & Stem Coronado and Dr. Joe Mullins of Mullins Orthodontics.





