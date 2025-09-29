Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Community News

Friends of the Coronado Public Library launches Spanish-language website in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library (FOL) has announced the launch of a Spanish-language version of its website, expanding access for more members of the community. This milestone comes during Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 – Oct. 15), a time to honor the rich cultural contributions of Hispanic and Latino communities. Nearly one in five Coronado residents identify as Hispanic or Latino, and FOL recognizes the importance of reflecting and serving this vibrant part of the community.

The new Spanish website underscores the ongoing commitment to ensuring the Coronado Public Library and its programs are welcoming and accessible to all. Visitors will now find information about upcoming events, volunteer opportunities, and ways to support the Friends fully available in both English and Spanish.

“This is an important step in making sure everyone in Coronado feels invited to take part in what the Library and the Friends have to offer,” said Jeanne Luna, Outreach for the Friends of the Library. “Our goal is to connect with the entire community, and this is another way to strengthen those ties.”

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Friends will also sponsor a community celebration on Saturday, Oct. 4, featuring Grupo Folklórico Herencia Mexicana, performing traditional dances from three cultural regions of Mexico. This one-hour outdoor performance will take place in the park and is open to all.

The launch of the Spanish website ensures that more families can stay connected to these events and opportunities for years to come.

The Spanish-language site can be accessed directly at www.coronadofol.org/es.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

