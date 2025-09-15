Monday, September 15, 2025
Community invited to Coronado VFW’s annual POW/MIA Dinner

The Coronado VFW Post 2422 invites the community to its Annual POW/MIA Dinner on Friday, Sept. 19. The evening is organized by the Post with the support of VFW Auxiliary volunteers.

The 2024 POW/MIA Dinner speakers were Paul Granger (CAPT USAF) and Albert Molinare (LT USN), both POW survivors. Photo courtesy of VFW Post 2422.

Guests will hear from two Coronado residents: Lou De Beer (LCPL, USMC), a Korean War veteran and World War II prison camp survivor, and Taylor Stockdale, son of VADM James Stockdale, Medal of Honor recipient and senior officer held as a POW in Hanoi during the Vietnam War. Taylor’s mother, Sybil Stockdale, led the formation of the League of Families in the 1970s, pushing the Pentagon and Department of Defense to release vital POW/MIA information to families. Col. Chris Ellinger (USMC, Ret.) will serve as the evening’s master of ceremonies.

A suggested donation of $20 reserves a seat, with fewer than 80 seats available. Tickets may be purchased at the Coronado VFW Post, 557 Orange Avenue. Dinner will feature pasta Bolognese with meatball, or a vegetarian primavera pasta with spinach, mushrooms, and seasonal vegetables, accompanied by Caesar salad, artisan bread with butter, and a dessert tray of brownies and lemon bites.

Guests are asked to arrive at 5 p.m. for seating; the program begins at 5:30 p.m. Dress is casual.

The Coronado VFW thanks you for your support to the organization and veterans.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

