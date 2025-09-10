Coronado crime report: extortion, resisting an officer, child abuse

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Aug. 2 to Aug. 8
Arrests:
Public intoxication
Aug. 30: A 66-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a potential penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Resisting an executive officer
Aug 31: A 42-year-old man was arrested on felony charges under for resisting an executive officer. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to three years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Driving with a suspended license
Sept. 2: A 23-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving on a suspended license. This charge carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Unlicensed driving, speeding, and possession of open container
Sept. 4: A 22-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for speeding with an open container of alcohol as an unlicensed driver. Each charge carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Incidents reported:
August 30
- Reckless driving: 1
- Welfare check: 1
- Petty theft: 1
- Hit and run, no injuries: 1
- General disturbance: 1
- Public drunkenness: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Noise disturbance: 1
- Battery
August 31
- Reckless driving: 2
- Welfare check: 4
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
- DUI: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
- Fire in structure or vehicle: 1
- Hit and run with injuries: 1
September 1
- Reckless driving: 2
- Welfare check: 1
- General disturbance: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Forgery/fraud: 1
- Indecent exposure: 1
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
- Noise disturbance: 1
September 2
- Welfare check: 3
- Grand theft: 1
- General disturbance: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Sexual assault: 1
- Forgery/fraud: 1
- Trespassing: 1
- Fire in structure or vehicle: 1
September 3
- Welfare check: 3
- Noise disturbance: 2
- Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
- Vandalism: 1
- Extortion report: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
September 4
- Vandalism: 1
- General disturbance: 2
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 4
- Petty theft: 1
- Noise disturbance: 2
- Domestic violence: 1
- Child abuse: 1
September 5
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 4
- Reckless driving: 1
- Forgery/fraud: 2
- Drunk in public: 1
- Trespassing: 1