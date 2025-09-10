Thursday, September 11, 2025
Coronado crime report: extortion, resisting an officer, child abuse

Coronado Times Staff
The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Aug. 2 to Aug. 8

Arrests:

Public intoxication
Aug. 30: A 66-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a potential penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Resisting an executive officer
Aug 31: A 42-year-old man was arrested on felony charges under for resisting an executive officer. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to three years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Driving with a suspended license
Sept. 2: A 23-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving on a suspended license. This charge carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Unlicensed driving, speeding, and possession of open container
Sept. 4: A 22-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for speeding with an open container of alcohol as an unlicensed driver. Each charge carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Incidents reported:

August 30

  • Reckless driving: 1
  • Welfare check: 1
  • Petty theft: 1
  • Hit and run, no injuries: 1
  • General disturbance: 1
  • Public drunkenness: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Battery

August 31

  • Reckless driving: 2
  • Welfare check: 4
  • Suspicious vehicle: 1
  • DUI: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
  • Fire in structure or vehicle: 1
  • Hit and run with injuries: 1

September 1

  • Reckless driving: 2
  • Welfare check: 1
  • General disturbance: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Forgery/fraud: 1
  • Indecent exposure: 1
  • Suspicious vehicle: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1

September 2

  • Welfare check: 3
  • Grand theft: 1
  • General disturbance: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Sexual assault: 1
  • Forgery/fraud: 1
  • Trespassing: 1
  • Fire in structure or vehicle: 1

September 3

  • Welfare check: 3
  • Noise disturbance: 2
  • Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
  • Vandalism: 1
  • Extortion report: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1

September 4

  • Vandalism: 1
  • General disturbance: 2
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 4
  • Petty theft: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 2
  • Domestic violence: 1
  • Child abuse: 1

September 5

  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 4
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • Forgery/fraud: 2
  • Drunk in public: 1
  • Trespassing: 1



Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

Education

