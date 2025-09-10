Coronado crime report: extortion, resisting an officer, child abuse

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Aug. 2 to Aug. 8

Arrests:

Public intoxication

Aug. 30: A 66-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a potential penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Resisting an executive officer

Aug 31: A 42-year-old man was arrested on felony charges under for resisting an executive officer. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to three years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Driving with a suspended license

Sept. 2: A 23-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving on a suspended license. This charge carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Unlicensed driving, speeding, and possession of open container

Sept. 4: A 22-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for speeding with an open container of alcohol as an unlicensed driver. Each charge carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Incidents reported:

August 30

Reckless driving: 1

Welfare check: 1

Petty theft: 1

Hit and run, no injuries: 1

General disturbance: 1

Public drunkenness: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Battery

August 31

Reckless driving: 2

Welfare check: 4

Suspicious vehicle: 1

DUI: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Fire in structure or vehicle: 1

Hit and run with injuries: 1

September 1

Reckless driving: 2

Welfare check: 1

General disturbance: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Forgery/fraud: 1

Indecent exposure: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

September 2

Welfare check: 3

Grand theft: 1

General disturbance: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Sexual assault: 1

Forgery/fraud: 1

Trespassing: 1

Fire in structure or vehicle: 1

September 3

Welfare check: 3

Noise disturbance: 2

Traffic accident, minor injury: 1

Vandalism: 1

Extortion report: 1

Reckless driving: 1

September 4

Vandalism: 1

General disturbance: 2

Traffic accident, no injuries: 4

Petty theft: 1

Noise disturbance: 2

Domestic violence: 1

Child abuse: 1

September 5

Traffic accident, no injuries: 4

Reckless driving: 1

Forgery/fraud: 2

Drunk in public: 1

Trespassing: 1





