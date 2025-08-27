Thursday, August 28, 2025
BusinessCommunity News

SunCoast Market Aims for January Opening, Bringing Fresh, Healthy Food to Imperial Beach

4 min.
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
SunCoast Market Food Co-op in Imperial Beach is slated to open in January 2026.

A dream of fresh, healthy grocery options for Imperial Beach and surrounding communities began in 2015 with a small exploratory group, and now SunCoast Market Co-op is in the home stretch to becoming a reality. In the final phase of the nearly $4 million project, the last $300,000 needed to open the doors will fund stocking the shelves and initial payroll.

With 1,376 owners and counting, SunCoast Market Co-op hopes to reach at least 1,500 by opening day in January 2026. What does being an owner mean? A one-time $200 share purchase makes you an owner with voting rights on what the co-op offers, plus access to discounts and special promotions. There is also an opportunity to join the $1K Club by contributing $1,000 toward a collective $100,000 goal—28 supporters have already signed up.

One of the store’s highlights will be the grab-and-go deli which will feature freshly baked breads and a soup and salad bar.

This new 6200-square-foot community-owned store will feature a wide array of fresh and locally sourced fruits, vegetables, and other products. They have partnered with Foodshed Cooperative and local farmers to supply fresh, organic and sustainably grown produce which will have origin labels. The deli will offer fresh baked bread, healthy wraps, soups, and a fresh salad bar, with grab-and-go options. Fair trade and locally sourced coffee—featuring Equal Exchange and Visitor Coffee Roasters—will be available to enjoy at the window counter, at small tables, or to take home. SunCoast has even created its own label of coffee, which quickly sold out.

SunCoast Vice President Shannon Ratliff shared that a community survey found 73 percent of residents currently leave Imperial Beach to do their grocery shopping, underscoring the need for a better-quality option close to home. Ratliff is most excited for the soup and salad bar, fresh produce, and bulk bins. A Dr. Bonner’s soap refill station, bulk herbs and spices, and a wellness section featuring vitamins, paper products, and some personal care products will also be offered. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own containers, though some will be available on site.

SunCoast will work with Foodshed Cooperative and local farmers to supply fresh, organic, and sustainably grown produce.

Tours have been offered over the past few weeks, and many of the shelves, freezers, refrigerators for meat and seafood, and counters are now in place and nearly ready to be stocked. The Silver Strand kitchen features all-electric appliances, a six-burner stove, steamer, convection oven, sinks, and more. It was outfitted with $250,000 raised from a fundraiser held in the Coronado Cays and a Clean Energy grant from San Diego Community Power. The public can enjoy sneak peek tours on September 3 or September 24 at 6:30 pm, at 600 Palm Avenue, Imperial Beach.

Ratliff says the SunCoast Board is eagerly awaiting the arrival of new General Manager Andre Chavez, who will start on September 22. Chavez brings a wealth of experience, growing up with a family in the grocery business and most recently working as a co-op consultant in Everett, Washington. SunCoast is a member of the National Co+op Grocers (NCG), which will support marketing, merchandising, and assist with leveraging buying power. NCG conducted a comprehensive review of area stores to identify gaps, opportunities for improvement, and customization needs. A large part of the community, Navy families’ needs are also being taken into account. Ultimately, pricing will be set with input from NCG, the Suncoast Board, and Chavez. “We will never beat Walmart,” comments Ratliff, but notes that staple items like canned beans will be priced at or below the general market.

The shelves are going up and getting ready to be stocked.

With a target opening in January, Ratliff says, “It’s fun to see the progress every week.” Store hours are still being finalized, but the co-op will have a staff of about 20 and three check-out registers. While there are still finishing touches to complete, SunCoast has been mindful of environmental and food waste issues throughout the process, aiming to make the store a true example for the community.

In their continued effort to spread the word about SunCoast and support farms and businesses, they host the Farmer’s Market at Veterans Park every third Saturday, and Ratliff says that will continue for at least a year, then will be re-evaluated.

In the final stage of fundraising, Ratliff emphasizes that every dollar counts. The effort has been grassroots, supported through grants, memberships, and small events—like a backyard wine tasting that raised $20,000. Potential SunCoast owners are invited to a beachfront wine tasting on Saturday, September 13, from 4–7 p.m. at 812 Ocean Lane, Imperial Beach. For $30 per person, attendees can learn more about this exciting neighborhood grocery store, coming soon to the Breakwater Town Center at 9th and Palm Avenue. For details, visit suncoastmarket.coop/events/.

Donations are also accepted from IRA charitable rollover accounts, and via PayPal, credit card, or check. All donations are tax-deductible, through the SunCoast Community Fund. For more information, and to keep up with the progress, visit Facebook, Instagram or their website.

Silver Strand Plaza
600 Palm Avenue
Imperial Beach, CA 91932



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Navy SEAL Museum San Diego Opens in October

Community News

Orange Avenue Banners to Stay Flying with Discover Coronado Support

Community News

Sharp Coronado Emergency Department Honored with 2025 Lantern Award

Business

Coronado Local Brings Healing Sound Baths to Island Yoga

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Aug. 14-20, 2025

Community

Coronado’s Instrumental Music Classes Hit a High Note This Fall

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

Roppongi and Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza Land on the Sand in Imperial Beach  

Entertainment

The Del Welcomes General Manager Marco Tabet and Offers an Exclusive Summer Line-Up

Movie Reviews

Rev Your Engines for “F1: The Movie”

Business

The Del Restored to Former Glory for Generations to Come

Business

Saying Goodbye to Earth, Wind & Sea of Coronado

Community News

Camp Able Makes the Seemingly Impossible, Possible

More Local News

Travelers, get excited: introducing the new Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport

Travel

Plant treating Tijuana sewage is expanded by 10 million gallons per day

News

CUSD Enrollment Down, Board Approves $3.4 Million Loan to Close Budget Deficit

Education

The Original French Dipped: LA’s Iconic Sandwich and Where to Dip in Coronado

Dining

Coronado Local Brings Healing Sound Baths to Island Yoga

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Travelers, get excited: introducing the new Terminal 1 at San Diego...