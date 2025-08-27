SunCoast Market Aims for January Opening, Bringing Fresh, Healthy Food to Imperial Beach

A dream of fresh, healthy grocery options for Imperial Beach and surrounding communities began in 2015 with a small exploratory group, and now SunCoast Market Co-op is in the home stretch to becoming a reality. In the final phase of the nearly $4 million project, the last $300,000 needed to open the doors will fund stocking the shelves and initial payroll.

With 1,376 owners and counting, SunCoast Market Co-op hopes to reach at least 1,500 by opening day in January 2026. What does being an owner mean? A one-time $200 share purchase makes you an owner with voting rights on what the co-op offers, plus access to discounts and special promotions. There is also an opportunity to join the $1K Club by contributing $1,000 toward a collective $100,000 goal—28 supporters have already signed up.

This new 6200-square-foot community-owned store will feature a wide array of fresh and locally sourced fruits, vegetables, and other products. They have partnered with Foodshed Cooperative and local farmers to supply fresh, organic and sustainably grown produce which will have origin labels. The deli will offer fresh baked bread, healthy wraps, soups, and a fresh salad bar, with grab-and-go options. Fair trade and locally sourced coffee—featuring Equal Exchange and Visitor Coffee Roasters—will be available to enjoy at the window counter, at small tables, or to take home. SunCoast has even created its own label of coffee, which quickly sold out.

SunCoast Vice President Shannon Ratliff shared that a community survey found 73 percent of residents currently leave Imperial Beach to do their grocery shopping, underscoring the need for a better-quality option close to home. Ratliff is most excited for the soup and salad bar, fresh produce, and bulk bins. A Dr. Bonner’s soap refill station, bulk herbs and spices, and a wellness section featuring vitamins, paper products, and some personal care products will also be offered. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own containers, though some will be available on site.

Tours have been offered over the past few weeks, and many of the shelves, freezers, refrigerators for meat and seafood, and counters are now in place and nearly ready to be stocked. The Silver Strand kitchen features all-electric appliances, a six-burner stove, steamer, convection oven, sinks, and more. It was outfitted with $250,000 raised from a fundraiser held in the Coronado Cays and a Clean Energy grant from San Diego Community Power. The public can enjoy sneak peek tours on September 3 or September 24 at 6:30 pm, at 600 Palm Avenue, Imperial Beach.

Ratliff says the SunCoast Board is eagerly awaiting the arrival of new General Manager Andre Chavez, who will start on September 22. Chavez brings a wealth of experience, growing up with a family in the grocery business and most recently working as a co-op consultant in Everett, Washington. SunCoast is a member of the National Co+op Grocers (NCG), which will support marketing, merchandising, and assist with leveraging buying power. NCG conducted a comprehensive review of area stores to identify gaps, opportunities for improvement, and customization needs. A large part of the community, Navy families’ needs are also being taken into account. Ultimately, pricing will be set with input from NCG, the Suncoast Board, and Chavez. “We will never beat Walmart,” comments Ratliff, but notes that staple items like canned beans will be priced at or below the general market.

With a target opening in January, Ratliff says, “It’s fun to see the progress every week.” Store hours are still being finalized, but the co-op will have a staff of about 20 and three check-out registers. While there are still finishing touches to complete, SunCoast has been mindful of environmental and food waste issues throughout the process, aiming to make the store a true example for the community.

In their continued effort to spread the word about SunCoast and support farms and businesses, they host the Farmer’s Market at Veterans Park every third Saturday, and Ratliff says that will continue for at least a year, then will be re-evaluated.

In the final stage of fundraising, Ratliff emphasizes that every dollar counts. The effort has been grassroots, supported through grants, memberships, and small events—like a backyard wine tasting that raised $20,000. Potential SunCoast owners are invited to a beachfront wine tasting on Saturday, September 13, from 4–7 p.m. at 812 Ocean Lane, Imperial Beach. For $30 per person, attendees can learn more about this exciting neighborhood grocery store, coming soon to the Breakwater Town Center at 9th and Palm Avenue. For details, visit suncoastmarket.coop/events/.

Donations are also accepted from IRA charitable rollover accounts, and via PayPal, credit card, or check. All donations are tax-deductible, through the SunCoast Community Fund. For more information, and to keep up with the progress, visit Facebook, Instagram or their website.

Silver Strand Plaza

600 Palm Avenue

Imperial Beach, CA 91932





