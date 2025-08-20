Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Warning Signs Posted for Hydrogen Sulfide Gas Near Tijuana River Valley

2 min.
A warning sign is installed to alert the public about the health risks from hydrogen sulfide gas. Photo: County of San Diego

New warning signs were posted today alerting the public about the health risks from hydrogen sulfide gas in sections of the Tijuana River Valley Regional Park, and at Saturn Boulevard in the city of San Diego.

The County of San Diego partnered with the City of San Diego on the installation of the signs on their respective properties after reviewing the results from two recent CDC health surveys in which residents in the area reported having lingering health symptoms including headaches and nausea related to Tijuana River sewage.

The signs include a QR code that takes people to a County website dedicated to health and environmental concerns in the area. The website also explains County efforts in the Tijuana River Valley and directs people to the Air Pollution Control District website for a free air purifier.

The Tijuana River has long carried untreated sewage across the U.S.-Mexico border with the contaminated water creating an ongoing environmental and public health crisis.

The new warning signs serve to inform the public while local, state, and federal partners continue to push for long-term pollution control solutions.

Hydrogen sulfide is a flammable, colorless gas that can be released into air, water, and soil during organic decomposition, such as sewage-contaminated water. It is often described as smelling similar to rotten eggs.

The health impact of air pollution or odors depends on the amount of gas present, sensitivity of the person, intensity of activity, and length of exposure.

Smelling hydrogen sulfide does not always mean that it will make you sick, but exposure may cause:

  • Irritation to the eyes, nose, or throat
  • Headaches
  • Poor memory
  • Tiredness
  • Balance problems
  • Difficulty breathing

Most symptoms are short-term and typically resolve when the odor goes away or when the person is in an area where the odors are not present.

Symptoms can be worse in people with pre-existing lung or heart conditions, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or heart disease.  Children with respiratory or heart conditions are more vulnerable and may require extra precautions.

Smelling environmental odors, like hydrogen sulfide, does not always mean that it will make you sick. But if the smell is strong or you are concerned, reduce your exposure by limiting outdoor activity, keeping windows and doors closed, and try to air out your home when odors are not present.

It is possible to improve air quality with air conditioning or portable indoor air purifiers. Be vigilant on whether filters need to be replaced and use certified HEPA filters with activated charcoal. If possible, run the air conditioner at your business for 1-2 hours before opening.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

