Emerald Keepers Internship Applications Open August 11-31

Are you a high school student concerned about pollution? Protecting wildlife? Or climate change? If you are planning to attend Coronado High School this fall, apply to be an Emerald Keepers intern and start changing the world at the local level.

Emerald Keepers is pleased to announce that Carol Lemei has graciously volunteered to lead the intern program this year. Carol has extensive experience working with Coronado High School students and teachers, and will bring her expertise and care to enhance the intern program.

Emerald Keepers is seeking motivated high school interns for the 2025-2026 school year. This program requires a minimum of 35 volunteer hours and will include:

Working in the CHS Emerald Keepers Garden.

Volunteering for at least four Emerald Keepers events, which can include beach cleanups (monthly), Fixit Clinic (March), Coronado Flower Show Home Front Judging (March), Flower Show Booth (April), and Girl Scout World Thinking Day (May).

Preparing and speaking at a public meeting on an environmental issue of interest.

Proposing and implementing a passion project benefitting the community.

In addition to completing 35 volunteer hours, Emerald Keepers interns are required to attend monthly meetings held during CHS lunchtimes to gain new skills and learn about opportunities in the environmental field. The first intern meeting of the year will be Wednesday September 17.

Completion of this internship offers excellent skill development and leadership experience strengthening student resumes and college applications. Former Emerald Keepers interns have excelled in a wide variety of professional and academic areas.

To apply, go to emeraldkeepers.org/chs-internship-program and click the online application button. Applications will be accepted beginning Aug. 11, until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31. Finalists will be invited to interview in September, and final notifications will be made by September 15.

Emerald Keepers looks forward to fostering future environmentalists for an Emerald Green, Ocean Blue Coronado and planet.





