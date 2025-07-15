Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Crack Taco Shop Coming to Orange Ave, Origins at Seaside Market

3 min.
Clyde Van Arsdall
Clyde Van Arsdall

Cardiff Crack, if you know, you know. If you don’t, I’m here to tell you. Seaside Market, located in Cardiff, is one of the most unique and exciting markets in the area. For years, they have been marinating tri-tip in Burgundy wine and pepper, then grilling it for customers. It is nearly impossible to pass up a tri-tip sandwich once the perfume of the charred meat hits you. I recently saw that Seaside Market even has a stand at Petco Park selling tri-tip sandwiches. It’s that good.  

Crack Taco Shop in Seaport Village.

The name Crack Taco Shop is no mistake; one of the owners of Crack Taco Shop also owns Seaside Market. That’s right, you guessed it, tacos made with what North County residents lovingly refer to as Cardiff Crack. Tacos, burritos, and nachos all made with that famous marinated tri-tip.

The “coming soon” sign at Crack Taco Shop’s new location at 1009 Orange Avenue in Coronado.

I simply couldn’t wait for the new Crack Taco Shop in Coronado to open, so I took the ferry over to Seaport Village and had a few tacos from the Crack Taco Shop location right on the boardwalk. This is a small shop that produces a massive amount of delicious food. The spot may even be smaller than the Poke 123 location they are taking over at 1009 Orange Avenue.

The marinated tri-tip is topped with guacamole, cilantro and onions.

Let’s cut to the chase and talk about the food. I, of course, ordered a Crack Taco, made with the famous Burgundy and pepper marinated tri-tip, and I also ordered one of my all-time favorites, a potato taco. The Crack Taco came on a small, freshly made corn tortilla. The tortilla was piled high with chopped tri-tip and topped with guacamole, cilantro, and onions. I struggled to pick it up and eat it without a significant amount of meat falling out. This taco was not your typical carne asada; the meat was juicy, and the flavor was what I remembered liking from my experiences at Seaside Market. By the time I had polished off the Crack Taco, there was a good amount of tri-tip left on my plate. 

The Crack Taco with marinated tri-tip.

No need to worry, here is a pro tip. I took one bite out of my crisp shell potato taco, exposing the mashed potato filling. Have you ever enjoyed steak and mashed potatoes? I have, and I proceeded to use my taco to press the leftover bits of steak into every last bite of that potato taco. I alternated between bites, using a little of each of the red and green hot sauces. The cabbage and cotija cheese that topped my potato taco mixed beautifully with the steak, creating a stunning flavor combination that an ice-cold Modelo perfectly complemented.

The first bite of my potato taco exposes the creamy mashed potato filling.

My new standard is not whether a restaurant is good or not, but whether you would go back there again. I might not jump on the ferry and brave the crowds at Seaport Village again anytime soon. I will, however, be the first in line at Coronado’s new, conveniently located shop, just a few blocks away from me on the island. Crack Tacos will be a more than welcome addition to the Mexican food we already enjoy here in Coronado. As of the writing of this article, there is no projected opening date.

Pro tip: Stick all the good stuff that fell off your tacos to the potato filling including the bits of tri-tip.

Word has it that crack is highly addictive, so proceed to Crack Taco Shop with caution. Crack Tacos may become a habit. I have a vision of “crack addicts” sprawled all over the median strip getting their taco fix. In this town, we always need something to complain about: Crack addicts on Orange Avenue, I do declare! I can see the post on Coronado Happenings already. I hope to see you there.



