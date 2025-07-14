Monday, July 14, 2025
Caltrans Wants to Hear From You – Silver Strand Survey

Caltrans District 11 is studying how to protect the Silver Strand, SR-75 — the scenic route between Imperial Beach and Coronado — from sea-level rise, flooding, and storm impacts, and wants to hear from you. Your input will help shape real solutions to keep this vital highway safe and accessible.

Whether you’re a resident, commuter, business owner or community member, your experience can help guide decisions that affect the future of the Silver Strand.

The goals of the survey are to help plan for climate resilience, to ensure that local voices are heard, and to support long-term access for the community.

Take the 3-Minute Survey:

TAKE SURVEY



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

