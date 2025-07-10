Vote Now for PAWS of Coronado’s Next Cat City Manager

Voting is MEOW Open

PAWS of Coronado is thrilled to announce voting for the next Cat City Manager, featuring seven charming CATdidates. This whimsical election fosters community spirit and celebrates the bond between residents and their cats, as excitement builds for the new Cat City Manager to lead PAWS of Coronado.

Meet the CATdidates:

Ash – Got Sass? We’ve Got Twins: Frost & Ash

– Got Sass? We’ve Got Twins: Frost & Ash Cindy Lou – We Can Do It With Cindy Lou!

– We Can Do It With Cindy Lou! Frost – Coronado’s Dynamic Feline Duo: Frost & Ash

– Coronado’s Dynamic Feline Duo: Frost & Ash Gary – Vote Gary: Our Guardian, Our Champion!

– Vote Gary: Our Guardian, Our Champion! Henry VI – “I KNOW THINGS”

– “I KNOW THINGS” Katniss – Paws, Claws, and City Laws: Katniss Rules Them All!

– Paws, Claws, and City Laws: Katniss Rules Them All! Kitten – Feline Visionary at Your Service

Each of these delightful contenders brings their unique qualities to the table, promising to make a paw-sitive impact on the community. Help choose the purrfect feline to serve as an animal ambassador under the guidance of Canine Mayor Valkyrie and the Coronado Canine Council. Residents are encouraged to cast their votes and support their favorite feline by participating in this fun and engaging event.

Get out the vote, get involved, make your choice, and help shape the future of PAWS of Coronado with your favorite feline friend!

How to Vote:

Visit www.pawsofcoronado.org. Select Upcoming Events from the dropdown menu, click on Cat City Manager Voting.

Cast your vote by Monday, July 14 at 7 pm PST.

Vote Now, Vote Often, as all proceeds benefit PAWS of Coronado! Every vote counts and will support the wonderful work PAWS is doing for our furry friends. Spread the word and join in the fun to ensure your favorite feline candidate gets the recognition they deserve while contributing to a great cause. Thank you for being a vital part of this compassionate community effort.

About PAWS of Coronado

The Pacific Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) of Coronado advocates for animal welfare by providing adoption and rehabilitation services to animals in care, while fostering a more educated community.

Founded in 2003 by Dorothy “Louise” Shirley, PAWS has worked tirelessly to make sure every animal has a safe and loving forever home.





