Throwback Thursday: 1973 Coronado Fourth of July Parade (video)

Many thanks to CBS 8 San Diego for alerting The Coronado Times to this “flashback video” that features Coronado!

CBS 8:

July 4, 1973 – It was an extra special Coronado Fourth of July parade in 1973. Three Vietnam prisoners of war were honored guests. Rear Admiral James Stockdale, Commander William Stark, and Captain Harry Jenkins Jr. were released in March of that year. They told our Cathy Clark that they were delighted to be there. Highlights included the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Band, beauty queens, floats and clowns. The 26th annual parade’s theme was ‘America for Peace and Progress.’ A kazoo band from Coronado’s Chowder House went retro, dressed in ’50s garb and performed “Rock around the Clock.”

Recognize yourself or anyone else? If so, share this post on social media and tag them (or yourself)!

For more Throwback Thursday memories, click HERE.

 

 



