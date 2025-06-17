Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Coronado Woman’s Club Celebrates CHS Seniors with Founders Scholarships

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Linda Dugger celebrates with Scotlynn Potter and Olivia McKissick on their being selected to receive the 2025 Coronado Woman’s Club (CWC) Founders Scholarships.

The Coronado Woman’s Club (CWC) Board of Directors and members are pleased to announce that Olivia McKissick and Scotlynn Peters received the CWC Founders Scholarships at the recent Coronado High School (CHS) Senior Awards event. Linda Dugger, club member, who presented the awards noted, “These $3,000 scholarships are presented in honor of the nine founding members of the CWC who valued courage, wisdom and compassion. We are thrilled that Olivia McKissick and Scotlynn Potter exemplify these values.”

Scotlynn Potter has been actively involved in CoSA musical theatre at CHS and served as the ASB Executive Commissioner of Dance as well as excelling in competitive dance training. She excelled in mathematics and enjoyed courses in history and geography. Scotlynn will attend San Diego State University where she plans to major in Business Administration with a focus on marketing and entrepreneurship.

Olivia McKissick will be attending UNC Chapel Hill, majoring in Medical Humanities or Chemistry. She exhibited a keen interest in physics and science at CHS and served as President of the CoSA Council, NHS Event Coordinator, and participated in many Rotary opportunities like LEAD, RYLA, Model UN, and the Four-way Speech Contest.

“We are proud to support these two CHS graduates on their college endeavors,” said CWC President Kathy Fink. “Thanks to the philanthropic work of our nearly 60 club members, we were able to increase the amount of our scholarships as part of our $30,000 return to the community. While our club will meet next in October, we welcome your interest in our work. Visit our website at  www.coronadowomansclub.org for more information,” she added.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

