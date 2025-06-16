Monday, June 16, 2025
Port of San Diego’s Big Bay Boom to Light the Sky on Fourth of July

Managing Editor
The public is invited to celebrate Independence Day on San Diego Bay with the Port of San Diego’s Big Bay Boom, the spectacular fireworks display during which fireworks are launched simultaneously from four barges on the bay. The event takes place at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 4, 2025.

Colorful fireworks light up San Diego Bay in a previous Big Bay Boom event. Photo courtesy of bigbayboom.com and Port of San Diego

“The Port of San Diego is excited to welcome thousands of people to the waterfront for an unforgettable Independence Day celebration,” said Chair Danielle Moore of the Board of Port Commissioners. “The Big Bay Boom is a tradition that lights up our skyline, supports local businesses, and brings our community together along our beautiful San Diego Bay.”

For more information on the Port of San Diego Big Bay Boom, visit bigbayboom.com.

Location of four fireworks barges.

Where to Watch
The most popular areas to watch the fireworks are at Shelter Island, Spanish Landing Park, Harbor Island, Embarcadero Marina Parks North & South, Seaport Village, César Chávez Park, and Coronado Ferry Landing. For the full experience, listen to the musical simulcast on 91X FM (radio recommended over streaming). Boaters can also watch the event from the water, maintaining a 1,000-foot safety zone around the barges.

Getting There
The Big Bay Boom is an extremely popular event, and parking, viewing areas and boat launch ramps around San Diego Bay fill up quickly. Attendees are encouraged to plan ahead and utilize public transportation or ride share. MTS is offering expanded train, trolley and bus service on July 4 and their “Friends Ride Free” promotion will be in effect for the holiday. Train/trolley stations located near prime fireworks viewing spots include County Center/Little Italy, Santa Fe Depot, One America Plaza, Seaport Village, Convention Center, and Gaslamp Quarter.

Parking is free on July 4 at Port of San Diego parking meters and pay stations along the waterfront; however, time limits will continue to be strictly enforced. Visitors can reserve a parking space in advance for nearby parking lots and garages using the ParkWhiz or SpotHero apps.

Traffic is also anticipated to be heavy after the fireworks show – attendees are asked to be patient and allow for extra time to exit the area.

Safety Reminders
Attendees can help keep the Big Bay Boom a safe and family-friendly event. The possession of open alcoholic beverages, smoking and vaping is prohibited along the waterfront and in Port parks. For the safety of all attending the event, the Port will not approve new permits for drones and other unmanned aircraft systems, and use of these items is not allowed at and around the event.

Boaters interested in viewing the event on the water should be extra cautious and pay special attention to the volunteer patrol boats with flashing yellow lights. They will be positioned to ensure boaters do not get within the 1,000-foot perimeter safety zones around the four fireworks barges. All boaters are also encouraged to review the ABCs of California Boating.

Environmental Impact
In February, the California Coastal Commission issued new requirements for the Port to be able to host the Big Bay Boom and permit other fireworks shows along the San Diego Bay waterfront.

As environmental champions, the Port is meeting these requirements and implementing best practices to help minimize the impacts on the bay and its wildlife before, during and after the event. This includes sound and wildlife monitoring reports, water quality testing, and debris cleanup. The Port is also committed to exploring sustainable alternatives for future firework shows.

Big Bay Boom attendees and boaters can support these efforts by picking up their own trash at parks, beaches and other viewing locations. Boaters should be conscious of and avoid anchoring within eelgrass habitats as it can be easily damaged by boat anchors and propellers. Eelgrass is an important habitat for juvenile fish, seabirds, and other animals.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

