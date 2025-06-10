Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Emerald Keepers Recognized by Port of San Diego as Anchors of Excellence Awardee for June

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Pictured from left to right: Port COO Mike LaFleur, Port Chair Danielle Moore, Emerald Keepers President Kali Lindsay, Emerald Keepers Founder and Coronado City Councilmember Amy Steward, Emerald Keepers Secretary Karen Rodgers, Port Commissioner Frank Urtasun. (Photo: Port of San Diego)

Emerald Keepers has been honored with the Port of San Diego’s Anchors of Excellence Award for the month of June. The group is recognized for its continued service to the public in the areas of sustainability and environmental stewardship. Port Chair Danielle Moore presented the award at the June 6 Board of Port Commissioners meeting.

“The Port of San Diego is honored to recognize Emerald Keepers with an Anchors of Excellence Award,” said Chair Danielle Moore of the Board of Port Commissioners. “Emerald Keepers has been an incredible partner in promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship around San Diego Bay. Through education, community engagement, and innovative programs, they inspire action and encourage responsibility for our environment. This award celebrates the visible impact they’ve made as well as their core values of environmental responsibility, community empowerment, and a vision for a greener future.”

Emerald Keepers is a non-profit organization based in Coronado whose sole purpose is to address local needs related to environmental stewardship and sustainability. The organization provides ecologically focused leadership to foster awareness, provide a forum for discussion, and promotes community-driven solutions. Emerald Keepers’ community-based programs and educational outreach encourage community involvement while fostering pride in Coronado. The group also participates in numerous beach cleanups on Coronado and Navy beaches, routinely engages the community with environmental education, has supported the Port’s efforts in acquiring a grant for marine debris removal, and is a valuable partner during Operation Clean Sweep.

“We are honored to receive the Anchors of Excellence Award from the Port of San Diego,” said Kali Lindsay, President of Emerald Keepers. “This recognition affirms Emerald Keepers’ mission to protect and preserve our ocean through community engagement, education, and sustainable practices. We are proud to partner with organizations that share our vision for a resilient and environmentally responsible future for San Diego Bay and beyond.”

Nominations
Nominations for future Anchors of Excellence awards are welcomed by anyone for any individual, business, or nonprofit that does great work in the region. Nominations are reviewed by an internal Port selection committee, which considers the following:
  • Alignment with Port values: Accountability, Courage, Inclusiveness, Fairness, Fun, Innovation, Integrity, Teamwork, and Transparency.
  • Geographic diversity to ensure representation from all five Port member cities: Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City, and San Diego.
For more information or to submit a nomination, please click here.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

