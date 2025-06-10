Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Crown City Summer Fitness Challenge – July 4 through Sept. 1

The Optimist Club is hosting a 60-day Crown City Summer Fitness Challenge that starts on July 4th and ends on Labor Day with an awards ceremony on the Saturday, Sept. 6.

A Virtual Event presented by the Optimist Club of Coronado

Registration is now open for the inaugural fitness event that runs from July 4 through Labor Day, Sept. 1. The entry fee is $50 and sign up is available at the top of the Optimist Club home page at optimistclubofcoronado.org.

This is something new for Coronado – sort of. During the pandemic, in 2020, the City of Coronado sponsored a “virtual” activity challenge celebrating the 130th birthday of Coronado. Over 1,800 individuals and 140 teams participated in that event. Virtual means that a participant performs one or more of their favorite physical activities, then logs the amount of time it took on a website ’activities entry’ page for the event. The site keeps track of how all participants are doing, with results displayed and continually updated.

One of the fun things about a virtual event is that individuals can participate even if they are not in Coronado — family members for example, or people who travel. Even deployed service members could form a team or be part of a family team. Already signed up is a team that calls themselves the “Price Club.” Heading up that team is renown Coronado resident, Peggy Price, 102 years young! Her son Jimmy said that when her name and birth date were entered, the website kept asking if her birth date was correct before finally accepting it. Of course, teams from a variety of clubs in Coronado are most welcome.

Fundraising is a primary goal but so are having fun and staying physically fit. “Hours-per-Week” is the primary measure of achievement: Bronze – 1 hour; Silver – 2 hours; Gold – 3 hours; and Diamond – 4 hours or more. The challenge is appropriate for anyone regardless of age or health situation. A variety of fitness activities are included in the challenge with obvious differences in the stress levels associated with each. Several awards, individual and team, will take these differences into account.

Once registered, simply log your time doing fitness activities during the 60-day period. An awards celebration is planned for Saturday, Sept. 6 at 9 am in Spreckels Park.

The Optimist Club would greatly appreciate your participation in this event and hopes that it turns into a fun annual summer event. And remember, all the funds raised will assist youth of Coronado in reaching their full potential.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

