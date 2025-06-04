PAWS of Coronado Waives Adoption Fees on California Adopt-a-Pet Day, Saturday, June 7, 2025

PAWS of Coronado will waive all adoption fees applicable to all its available furry residents on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in partnership with CalAnimals and ASPCA for the second annual California Adopt-a-Pet Day.

Be Shelter Pawsitive. While animals are available from various sources, adopting from animal shelters in your community provides loving homes to animals in need and supports the valuable work of these organizations. Help reach the goal of finding loving homes for 5,000 pets across the state. With more than 150 animal shelters participating, this is your chance to meet your perfect match!

PAWS of Coronado routinely vaccinates, spay/neuter, and microchips animals before adoption. As a result, adopting from PAWS of Coronado means families and individuals are getting a pet who has already received initial medical care that is appropriate for their species.

View available animals at pawsofcoronado.org or call 619-435-8247 to learn more about dogs, cats and Guinea Pigs available for adoption.

The San Diego Humane Society will also participate in the second annual California Adopt-a-Pet Day June 7. On this day, adoption fees will be waived for all animals in the organization’s care, giving hundreds of pets the chance to find loving homes.

“Waiving adoption fees for a day can change hundreds of lives — both for animals and the people who love them,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, President and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. “We’re excited to join shelters across California to shine a light on adoption and help more animals find the families they deserve.”

California Adopt-a-Pet Day is a statewide initiative hosted by CalAnimals, SF SPCA and the ASPCA to reduce shelter overcrowding and raise awareness about pet adoption. The 2024 event resulted in more than 2,300 adoptions across the state, and San Diego Humane Society found homes for 164 animals in a single day. The organization hopes to surpass that number this year to find families for the nearly 800 adoptable pets currently in its care.





