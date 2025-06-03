Island Integrative Health Offers Personalized Care, Support and Health Education – Opens June 5

For those who know there is a better way to address their health without needing to become an expert themselves, Island Integrative Health has arrived. Co-founded by Kellie Barry and Jen Peterson, along with board-certified OB/GYN Dr. Damon Cobb, the new healthcare practice is set to open on Thursday, June 5 at 1330 Orange Avenue, Suite 332.

“Island Integrative Health was created out of a shared desire between Jen, me, and Dr. Damon to offer a different kind of health care — one that prioritizes deep listening, individualized treatment, and sustainable wellness,” Kellie explains. “We were inspired by the gaps that we’ve seen in traditional care, where patients are often rushed through their appointments and symptoms are treated in isolation, rather than as whole people. Our goal was to create a space where healing is collaborative, intentional, and integrative.”

The three knew each other personally and recognized how, with their professional backgrounds, they could collaborate to create an integrative experience. “Damon, Kellie, and I came together through a mutual respect for each other’s experience and what we’ve done,” Jen says. “We had a shared belief in looking at health care from a more holistic approach. We have different backgrounds that complement each other, yet all bring unique strengths to this practice. It has been a natural evolution to come together and to build something rooted in patient values and a commitment to helping people truly feel their best.”

Choosing Coronado for Island Integrative Health

Choosing to open the practice in Coronado was a natural decision. “Coronado felt like a perfect place for us to land with this. The people and the sense of community align with the values we want for not only ourselves, but also for our business,” Jen says. “Coronado is such a special place where people not only prioritize their health, but also their family and their lifestyle. We’re truly honored to serve this community.

What to Expect When Visiting Island Integrative Health

Focusing on the whole person isn’t a buzz phrase. Kellie explains how Island Integrative Health delivers on that process. “Every plan is tailored to the patient. We have a thorough intake with that patient, comprehensive lab testing, and open conversations about where the patient is at and where they want to go. Some patients will need nutritional support. Some of them require hormonal balance, gut healing, or it may be as simple as stress management. However, we take a multi-dimensional approach that’s unique to each patient and their family’s needs.”

Stepping through the doors of Island Integrative Health, you can expect a calm, welcoming environment where you won’t feel rushed. “We take time with each patient and deep dive into a patient’s history and their current concerns. We want the patient to leave that first visit feeling understood, heard, supported, and have a clear plan.”

Kellie assures that some of the care can be billed through insurance, such as the comprehensive lab testing. “We are working to start accepting FSA and HSA plans as well. The visit with Dr. Damon and the purchase of the additional resources will be cash-based.”

Hormones and Women’s Health

Hormones and women’s health have become popular topics, and while it’s great to raise awareness, not all information found online can be trusted. Kellie notes, “There’s a lot of misinformation out there, especially on social media, around hormone replacement therapy number one. Part of what we would like to do is educate people on hormone replacement therapy, the options that are out there, and the data behind it.

Jen and Kellie’s Personal Experiences

Jen refers to her own experience. “Part of how we put together Island Integrative Health truly was my own struggles with perimenopause and finding people that I could go to for the help that I needed,” Jen shares. “My body was so out of whack. As women, we are the heart of the home, and if I’m not good, how can I possibly be good for my husband, my children, my business, all the things that we’re doing?”

Kellie adds, “As women, we know when we feel off. We know when there’s something going on. Sometimes the labs show things, but sometimes they don’t. In our training and with Dr Damon’s experience, we treat it together. If you have symptoms and goals, we work together to create a plan. It’s not necessarily something that you’re always going to see in a lab report.”

Kellie refers to her co-founder’s experience. “Jen had some labs, and she was able to get the help based on those labs. I just experienced symptoms; I didn’t have labs showing that I was in perimenopause, but I knew that I felt different. I knew that I was tired. I knew that I was more emotional during my cycles. I experienced night sweats at night, but nothing showed up on my lab results. I was getting told, like, ‘Oh, everything looks normal; you should be fine,’ But in my heart and in my body, I knew something was off.”

Jen says, “From our experience through this, we’ve seen that doctors are not taught to dive deep into this. They don’t always have the time or the training. We saw a need to have a place where women, and quite frankly, men, go through their own sets of changes as well, but a place where people can come and find the answers to these problems. You want this part of your life to be at peace and feeling good.”

Island Integrative Health Opening June 5

On Thursday, June 5, Island Integrative Health will open its doors for a private gathering for friends and family. Both women live in Coronado and are looking forward to celebrating this new chapter. “We are going to be having events coming up and opportunities for the community to come in. Patients will start being booked on June 5.”

Vetted Product Wall

In addition to offering services, Island Integrative Health will also be a source for vetted products. “We’re curating a product wall featuring like-minded wellness brands. We have a deep desire in European clean brands as well,” Kellie says. “We’re planning collaborations with local wellness partners like nutritionists, therapists, and trainers, to have other community events here. We want to create an immersive experience that explores whole-body health. Our first goal is to look into the people that are close in our community, of course, but also some of these products, we have to go to France for.”

Especially as parents, Jen and Kellie find themselves hyper-vigilant about products. “We have an idea for the products where, if you come to our office and you want to buy a sunscreen, that sunscreen that you’re purchasing from us, you know it is safe to put on your children.

Jen says, “It’s a natural extension of what we’re doing. We’re not planning to have a full line of things, but we want to have something. If you need sunscreen, you know that you can buy it from Jen and Kellie, and it’s going to be clean and it’s good.”

Taking the Guesswork out of Supplements

Another product you’ll be able to find is supplements. “Particularly as women, we’re inundated with social media saying you should be taking vitamin D, but the Vitamin D has to be combined with K2, and you should be combining it with magnesium, but there’s magnesium cyanide that you need to be adding in there,” Kellie explains, highlighting the confusing world of supplements. “All of it gets overwhelming, in addition to all the other stuff that we have to do. We take the guesswork out of that for you. We’re here to say this is the vitamin D that you should be taking. It’s in a delivery system where we know that the actual capsule that it comes in is also clean. We vet it down to that. We offer supplements — oral supplements and nasal supplements, different routes of administration for people to have what they need.”

Island Integrative Health, Tailored to Community

“Jen and I have this innate desire to help women and ultimately help families.” Kellie ends with, “The woman is the center of the household, and if the woman does not feel well, nobody else feels well. We wear so many different hats, between working, being a mother, a spouse, a caretaker in some situations, and if you don’t feel well, all those other things can’t be done at 100%. If we can find a way to help women optimize their health, feel good, and potentially feel even better than good! We can really heal families from the inside out. When the woman feels good, the spouse feels good, the home feels good, and ultimately it creates a happier place for the whole family.”

Island Integrative Health offers a range of services, including:

Bioidentical Hormone Therapy

Peptide Therapy

Nutritional Counseling and Wellness Coaching

Advanced Lab Testing and Personalized Health Plans

A Curated Clean Product Wall with trusted supplements and wellness tools

Kellie Barry and Jen Peterson

With over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and a Bachelor of Science from UCLA, Kellie Barry has spent her career advocating for women’s health and advancing oncology research. Her deep-rooted passion for wellness, combined with firsthand insight into the gaps in traditional care, inspired her to co-create a space where individuals feel truly seen and supported.

Jen Peterson, a seasoned business owner with a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Redlands, brings two decades of entrepreneurial experience and a lifelong commitment to helping others. Her leadership and operational expertise have helped shape Island Integrative Health into a thoughtful, community-centered wellness destination.






