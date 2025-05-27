Chakra Oasis Offers Energy Analysis and More

Tucked inside of Sand, Beach & Bikini at 1121 Tenth Street, Chakra Oasis awaits its next client. The quaint space is the place for spiritual readings, palm readings, and chakra balancing, owned by Tiffany Marks. This second location for Tiffany to share her gifts opened in May 2023. Her other location, Psychic Visions, is in Imperial Beach.

“I’ve worked from Colorado to Los Angeles, and around San Diego,” Tiffany says. “It’s not very easy to get a business space open. I talked to myself about it, I meditated, and I’m excited. I love the energy on the island. I’m here often because it’s right next door to Imperial Beach. I have many clients from Imperial Beach that live here on the island.”

Tiffany’s Gifted Journey

Tiffany’s story starts in elementary school. “I was in my fourth-grade class, and my teacher was giving a history lesson. I raised my hand, and I shared something very personal about her life. Her aura, everything was speaking to me. I felt sorry for her, I felt sad. I kind of exposed her in front of the entire classroom, and I got in trouble. Then, I went home and talked to my mom about it, [and learned] this is something that has been carried on from generation to generation.”

In addition to the incident with her teacher, Tiffany felt increasingly overwhelmed by being in a traditional school environment where she was exposed to so much different energy. Her mom agreed to make the transition to homeschooling.

When Tiffany was ready to learn more about her gifts, she sought an opportunity with the Hopi Indian Tribe. “When I was seventeen, I begged my mom to let me go stay with them. I was there three consecutive summers, where I would hone in without using the PHBs or the ABCs, all the different things. Learning how to use the Earth’s elements to naturally heal. There was a lot of incense, a lot of oils, a lot of different forms of chance. I understood how to use those with such a diverse amount of people. It’s all about how to get your energy to a higher frequency.”

What is Charka Oasis

Tiffany explains what Chakra Oasis is and what it’s not. She shares, “This is my way of giving back. I have a gift that God has blessed me with, and it’s not so much to see the future. … I can’t tell you what’s to come. I can tell what you are going through currently, what’s in your past, how it’s affecting you, and what we could do together as a team to put you back on your path. I’m all about redirection and guidance, not just as people, but as brothers and sisters, to unite and to understand what positive energy could do. If you wake up in the morning and feel like you just can’t do the day, take a moment for yourself.”

While working with Tiffany, she says, “You learn different ways to exercise, learn how to use your body, learn how to use different crystals and oils, and how to cleanse yourself. It doesn’t have to be a rosary with a Hail Mary. If that’s what somebody wants, of course, but there are other tools.”

What to Expect at Chakra Oasis

The first thing Tiffany communicates is that you must be open to the whole experience. “You have to be prepared to hear the truth,” she says. “There are truths that you haven’t told yourself, and then there are truths that you’ve always known, but hearing a stranger tell you is a little more jarring. It can be hard to hear it from someone you’ve never met.”

She continues, “When somebody comes here, they’re going to be faced with facts – have some tissues ready. You’ll need to be open and ready to hear what’s about to happen, because I’m not here to give you a sugar-coated story or tell you that you’re perfect. I’m not. That’s not my goal. I will discipline and redirect your energy as best as I can, as long as you’re willing to listen. It’s also about trust itself. That’s why I like doing my readings and energy analysis first, because that’s a way for you to test me out.”

Tiffany has a specific objective for helping people. “My goal is to figure out the root of your problem. Why do you have constant back problems? Is this physical, or is this fearful? Are you holding your energy in your back? Is it in your chest? You can have medical problems – sciatica, depression, migraines, serious fatigue, fibromyalgia, heart complications, anxiety, these are all things that doctors prescribe medication for. Let’s say six to seven times out of 10, you may not need the medication, it’s stress-induced. I have helped people get over headaches, eating disorders, chronic fatigue, and chest pains. I can’t fix heart murmurs or diabetes, but I can help places in our body where we hold in stress and don’t even know why.”

Step One at Chakra Oasis: Energy Analysis

For all new clients, Tiffany offers a $20 energy analysis. “We’re going to hone in on what you’ve gone through without telling me, ‘Mom abandoned me,’ ‘I was disciplined a lot by my dad,’ or ‘there were drugs’ or ‘there was alcohol,’ or ‘I had a perfect life’ or ‘I just always felt very empty.’ People need to be able to trust me. By trusting me, I want to show them my expertise. Your aura tells me X, Y, and Z, which indicates X, Y, and Z.”

The only information Tiffany requests for the readings is your name and birthday.

Step Two at Chakra Oasis: Plan Recommendation

Tiffany compares her practice to that of acupuncture or massage. “This is something to do, monthly, bi-weekly, to rejuvenate and replenish, to help release.” What that looks like in her line of work is, “You’ll need this many chakras on this basis; or you are okay, but you do need to see me once every three months to simulate energy. It depends. Everybody is different.”

In addition to people needing individualized continuation plans, Tiffany gives examples on how people will experience it differently, “Some people may get nightmares, some might get tingling, some might feel worse in the beginning and then get better because they’re battling something. Some people cry for hours, and then I’ve also had people who go home and say they feel relieved.”

Connection Between Mind & Body

Chakra Oasis focuses on the connection between mind and body. “My favorite thing for people to understand is that they don’t [always] need medicine and are not crazy,” Tiffany explains. “I think postpartum, being somebody who suffered from postpartum, and actual depression, when people have those very dark, crippling feelings is very heavy energy. That’s to do with a lot of chemical imbalance. Your hormones are imbalanced.”

Tiffany gives her recommendations for how to work through those larger experiences. “With breathing and meditation, you’re releasing dopamine. Instead of scrolling TikTok, spend a few minutes on yourself, breathing, exercising your mind, and learning how to shut it off. Even with people who have ADD or ADHD or even more minor cases of autism, even if it’s for that 20-30 minutes of peace for your brain to just reset. There are people going to sleep and thinking in their sleep.”

Tiffany’s own reasons for practicing are incredibly personal. “My daughter is on the spectrum, and she recently suffered from a febrile seizure. Now I’m learning again, how to be calm, relax, breathe, and understand meditation. I’m re-teaching certain things I’ve been telling my clients.” Even as someone aware of the tools to help, Tiffany acknowledges how hard it is to be the one facing those challenges, “I’m still panicked that that baby’s going to have another febrile seizure, and I am chasing her with a thermometer. I’m allowing fear to enter my spirit. We’re always learning. We always have to work to keep the energy at bay and at peace.”

Virtual Sessions and House Calls

While Tiffany has two locations, she understands that some clients may feel more comfortable in their own homes. “Some clients don’t want to walk into a healer’s office where they could be seen by photographers, family, and friends.” Another benefit of home calls is that Tiffany can help with feng shui, and small things like that can make a difference.

Chakra and the Community

Chakra Oasis is proud to be part of the community. Recently, Tiffany set up shop outside during the Art and Wine festival. “The office is right outside the festival, so I could meet and greet people,” she said. “I do soul portraits. I’m not a painter, but when I can see your aura, your energy, I’ll draw it for you. I want you to be dressed in your favorite outfit, feeling as pretty as possible, and feeling the best you can be. I’ve had some people who had butterflies come out, but that’s rare. It could be anything.”

Coronado & Psychic Licenses

At Chakra Oasis in Coronado, Tiffany does not offer tarot card readings as it goes against her license as a Holistic Therapist. Tarot card reading falls under the psychic category. While the City of Coronado has some red tape when it comes to issuing psychic licenses, Tiffany finds the silver lining. “I’m not really mad, because the word psychic is harsh. It’s not very accepted to a lot of people. Chakra Oasis is the place where I can tell you what you’ve gone through, what it’s doing to your body, and how to heal. Give yourself 15-20 minutes with me, do some breathing exercises, and let me teach you what to do so you can take it home. When you’re doing your nightly bubble bath or your skincare routine, you’re taking a few deep breaths, and you’re learning how to regulate.”

Tiffany acknowledges that there are people who do impersonate as psychic, “There are crappy people in the world. There are people who’ve made this line of business look really bad. … Please have a session with me. Let me show you the difference between a real and a fake. Don’t pass judgment on what it is that I do until you’ve experienced it at least once. If you had a bad experience, come to me and I promise I’ll make that experience better.”

Other Services Offered

While she does not read for babies or children, Tiffany does offer reading for pets. “If anybody has an animal they want a reading for – cats, dogs, birds, all animals, anything with an aura, anything with an energy, I’ve done that. I’ve worked with a lot of horses from the racetrack after major injuries, and the outcome is absolutely amazing.”

She also offers party packages for birthday parties, bridal parties, etc..

Parting Note

Tiffany’s final call to prospective clients is, “Not everybody gets a good read. There are some people who do get negative reads. There are times when I won’t read for people, because their energy is too heavy. It’s very rare. Also, when you get an energy analysis, I encourage people to keep it private. Your experience – scream that into the world. Say it was good. But what we actually talk about is your personal life. Keep it private.”

Book a $20 energy reading by calling 619-319-5416 or texting 619-603-7077.

Chakra Oasis

1121 10th St

