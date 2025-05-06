Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Mother’s Day Art Auction to Benefit the Coronado Historical Association

Coronado Historical Association
CHA is combining Coronado’s rich history and vibrant art scene for its annual Mother’s Day tradition. The 2025 Coronado Historic Home Tour on Sunday, May 11, 2025, will not only showcase six exquisite historic homes but also feature an online art auction to support the association’s mission.

The Home Tour, a highlight of Coronado’s Preservation Month, is a major fundraiser for CHA. It allows attendees to step inside some of Coronado’s most charming and meticulously restored residences.

This year, the tour’s celebration of preservation and architecture is enhanced by an online auction of unique artwork donated by talented local artists. These Coronado masters have generously contributed their creations to support CHA’s educational programs.

The auction features a diverse array of media. Works include a hand-painted porcelain pitcher by Mary Hale, watercolors by Robert Gerdes, Connie Spitzer and Jody Esquer, acrylic giclee prints by Tina Christiansen, original paintings by Louise Nutter, and mixed-media art by Jean Pierre Marques.

Auction artwork will be showcased within the historic homes featured on the tour. Online bidding is open now and will close promptly at 5 p.m. PST on Sunday, May 11, following the conclusion of the Home Tour. Auction winners can pick up their pieces at CHA starting on Tuesday, May 14.

To view the artwork and place bids, visit new.biddingowl.com/CHA. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Coronado Historical Association and its ongoing efforts to engage and educate the community about Coronado’s unique island history.

Tickets for the Home Tour can be purchased online here.



Valor App Launches in Coronado – Helping Military Save Money at Local Businesses

Business

City Council Agenda: Fractional Home Ownership, General Fund Forecast, Consolidation of City Commissions

City of Coronado

REAL ID Enforcement to Begin May 7 to Board Domestic Flights

Travel

Camp Able Makes the Seemingly Impossible, Possible

Community News

Fewer Fireworks and Possible Drones in Store for Big Bay Boom

News

