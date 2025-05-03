Saturday, May 3, 2025
REAL ID Enforcement to Begin May 7 to Board Domestic Flights

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Photo by Kevin Woblick on Unsplash

Beginning on Wednesday, May 7, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will require REAL ID-compliant state-issued identification or driver’s license or another TSA-acceptable form of identification for passengers over 18 years old before boarding a U.S. commercial aircraft.

“We encourage passengers to plan ahead if they intend to fly out of San Diego International Airport (SAN) on May 7 and bring proper identification,” said Kimberly Becker, President and CEO, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “More than 40,000 passengers depart from SAN each day and with the beginning of REAL ID enforcement we anticipate possible delays. To ensure a smooth experience through SAN, we advise travelers to arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours for international flights.”

San Diego County Regional Airport Authority will have extra staff on duty in the terminals on May 7 to help address traveler concerns.

To determine if a California driver’s license is Real ID compliant, look for a golden bear with a star in the top right corner. If you are not sure if your ID complies with REAL ID or you’d like to apply to get a REAL ID, check with the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

full list of acceptable forms of identification beyond a state-issued driver’s license, can be found on TSA’s website. Some examples of alternate forms of acceptable identification are a U.S. passport or passport card; any government-issued passport; Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler cards including a Global Entry; active duty and retired military ID including IDs issued to dependents; ID cards issued by any federally recognized tribe; and a Transportation Worker Identification Credential.

Once enforcement begins, passengers who do not present REAL ID or another TSA-acceptable form of identification can expect to face delays, additional screening, and the possibility of not being allowed into the security checkpoint.

Signs are currently posted at checkpoints in both Terminal 1 and 2 at SAN that remind the traveling public of REAL ID requirements for commercial air travel. More information and Frequently Asked Questions on REAL ID can be found at www.tsa.gov/real-id.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

