Spring Bike Rodeos – May 7, 13, 20

The City of Coronado is co-hosting three bicycle safety clinics, known as Bike Rodeos, this May. While all students are encouraged to attend (all bikes, e-bikes, scooters, and skateboards are welcome), there will be a special focus on e-bike safety.

The City, Coronado Unified School District, and the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition invite students and parents to join one of the three Bike Rodeos to learn about the rules of the road, register bikes, and participate in raffle contests.

Event Dates:

Wednesday, May 7 at 2 pm – Coronado Middle School

Tuesday, May 13 at 3:15 pm – Village Elementary School

Tuesday, May 20 at 3:15 pm – Strand Elementary





