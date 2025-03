Girl Scouts of all levels joined together in their once-a-year camp out at the Girl Scouts San Diego Balboa Park Campus this past weekend, and they chose the theme “Survival to S’mores.”

Girl Scouts enjoyed activities like a scavenger hunt, archery, outdoor cooking and lots of fun together.

If you know a girl from five to 18 years of age who would like to join a troop or an adult who would like to join the ranks, please contact [email protected].