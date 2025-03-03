Coronado Soroptimist Club Invites the Community to Event Honoring Girl Scouts Completing Gold Awards

Please join the Coronado Soroptimist Club for an inspiring event on March 11 in support of two remarkable members of Coronado’s Girl Scout Troop 6136. Both scouts are pursuing their Gold Award project, the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts. This is a very time-consuming endeavor that must demonstrate leadership, address national or global issues, and create a measurable, sustainable, and positive impact. The Girl Scout Gold Award is akin to the Eagle Scout rank in Boy Scouting.

These impressive students will be discussing their Gold Star Award projects. Kate Bennett’s presentation will focus on adding Naloxone to your first aid kit as preparation for responding to an opioid overdose. Based on RSVP attendance, she will have Naloxone supplies available to hand out to attendees.

Blind from birth, Grace Dabbieri will be discussing all the things that blind individuals can accomplish, as well as explaining the importance of access and what living in the world of the blind entails. She will amaze you with her own personal example and also plans to provide a relevant gift for those that attend.

Soroptimist International of Coronado is part of a global volunteer organization supporting education and economic empowerment for women and girls. We are delighted to support these young women as we celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day.

Please confirm your participation as soon as possible. All attendees who rsvp will receive gift items from both speakers. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on March 11 in the library’s Winn Room.

You may rsvp using SignUp Genius or the QR code below.





