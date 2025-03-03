Monday, March 3, 2025
Coronado Soroptimist Club Invites the Community to Event Honoring Girl Scouts Completing Gold Awards

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on March 11 in the library’s Winn Room. Please RSVP.

Please join the Coronado Soroptimist Club for an inspiring event on March 11 in support of two remarkable members of Coronado’s Girl Scout Troop 6136. Both scouts are pursuing their Gold Award project, the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts. This is a very time-consuming endeavor that must demonstrate leadership, address national or global issues, and create a measurable, sustainable, and positive impact. The Girl Scout Gold Award is akin to the Eagle Scout rank in Boy Scouting.

Kate Bennett and Grace Dabbieri

These impressive students will be discussing their Gold Star Award projects. Kate Bennett’s presentation will focus on adding Naloxone to your first aid kit as preparation for responding to an opioid overdose. Based on RSVP attendance, she will have Naloxone supplies available to hand out to attendees.

Blind from birth, Grace Dabbieri will be discussing all the things that blind individuals can accomplish, as well as explaining the importance of access and what living in the world of the blind entails.  She will amaze you with her own personal example and also plans to provide a relevant gift for those that attend.

Soroptimist International of Coronado is part of a global volunteer organization supporting education and economic empowerment for women and girls.  We are delighted to support these young women as we celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day.

Please confirm your participation as soon as possible. All attendees who rsvp will receive gift items from both speakers. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on March 11 in the library’s Winn Room.

You may rsvp using SignUp Genius or the QR code below.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

