Home Front Judging Volunteers Needed March 28-30 – No Green Thumb Needed – Sign Up Today

It’s almost time for one of Coronado’s time-honored traditions … Home Front Judging. As the 103rd Annual Coronado Floral Association Flower Show (April 12-13) approaches, Home Front Judging volunteers are needed for the weekend of March 27-30.

Almost anyone can be a part of this colorful yearly tradition. No “Green Thumb” is required, only an appreciation of all things that grow and bloom and a willingness to stroll our streets, handing-out ribbons and making our Coronado neighbors smile.

Sign-up today at signupgenius.com.

Judging dates are Fri., Mar. 28 through Sun., Mar. 30 at noon. On Thurs., Mar. 27 you will pick up supplies and instructions from 5 to 6:30 pm at the Library Winn Room.

The CFA Homefront Chairs, Lori P Smith and Kelly Kindorf, thank you.





