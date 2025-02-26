Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Home Front Judging Volunteers Needed March 28-30 – No Green Thumb Needed – Sign Up Today

It’s almost time for one of Coronado’s time-honored traditions … Home Front Judging. As the 103rd Annual Coronado Floral Association Flower Show (April 12-13) approaches, Home Front Judging volunteers are needed for the weekend of March 27-30.

Almost anyone can be a part of this colorful yearly tradition. No “Green Thumb” is required, only an appreciation of all things that grow and bloom and a willingness to stroll our streets, handing-out ribbons and making our Coronado neighbors smile.

Sign-up today at signupgenius.com.

Judging dates are Fri., Mar. 28 through Sun., Mar. 30 at noon. On Thurs., Mar. 27 you will pick up supplies and instructions from 5 to 6:30 pm at the Library Winn Room.

The CFA Homefront Chairs, Lori P Smith and Kelly Kindorf, thank you.

311 9th Street, 2024 home front judging Best in Village. Photo courtesy CFA



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

