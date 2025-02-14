Friday, February 14, 2025
Entertainment

Experience the Magic of Kamishibai: Paper Box Theater

City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Step into the enchanting world of Kamishibai, a traditional Japanese storytelling art, at the John D. Spreckels Center on March 7 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Presented by the Japanese Friendship Garden, this captivating performance brings stories to life through vivid illustrations and engaging narration. Kamishibai blends oral, visual, and print storytelling, using dramatic dialogue and expressive imagery to create an immersive experience that delights audiences both emotionally and intellectually.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the rich tradition of Japanese storytelling. Join us for a magical journey through tales that inspire, entertain, and connect us across cultures!

For more information or to register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343,or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.

Photo by Thor Alvis on Unsplash



