Shamrocks and Shenanigans in the Club Room

Follow the rainbow to the Shamrocks and Shenanigans St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Thursday, March 13 from 3:30 to 5 pm in the Club Room in Glorietta Bay Park.

The party begins with cooking holiday treats and continues with green science experiments and treasure hunts for children ages 6-11. Put together your best green outfit and bring the luck of the Irish with you to this holiday event.

Don’t hesitate to register – go to coronado.ca.us/civicrec or call 619-522-7342 today to experience the magic of this holiday.





