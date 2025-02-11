Kid’s Night Out: Pirate Party Edition

Arrr matey! Coronado Parks & Recreation is hosting a grand Pirate Party for young buccaneers on Friday, March 21 from 5 to 8 pm.

This special Kids Night Out at the Coronado Community Center is three full hours on the high seas at a swashbucklin’ pirate party ye won’t forget!

Wear your finest pirate garb to board the ship, climb the riggings, grab ye grub, search for buried treasures, and even walk the plank. Yo Ho, Yo Ho, A Pirate’s Life for Me!

Dinner is included. Register online at coronado.ca.us/civicrec or call 619-522-7342.





