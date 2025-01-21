Emerald Keepers Holds its First Member Event

As a thank you to the generous people of Coronado and beyond who became Charter Members last year, Emerald Keepers hosted an evening get-together at the Coronado Tasting Room on Thursday, Jan. 16.

The two-hour event was a chance to get to know fellow Emerald Keepers members and to hear from the organization’s new president Kali Lindsay.

Lindsay shared information about upcoming events, including monthly beach cleanups and an art auction/fundraiser on April 24.

“It’s amazing to have so many Charter Members here at our Thank You event,” Lindsay said. “We are very grateful for them and their support of Emerald Keepers. It’s been wonderful to get to connect with our members, learn about their sustainability efforts, and discuss how we can all work together to make Coronado a more Emerald Green, Ocean Blue city.”

About 60 guests gathered for drinks and appetizers while chatting with old friends and meeting new ones. The evening also included door prizes, tequila tastings by Emerald Spear Tequila, a local craft tequila company founded by four Navy SEALS. Guests could drink or take home water in single-use aluminum cans. The cans, donated by Open Water, are an alternative to plastic water bottles.

Jay Cavallieri, who owns Coronado Tasting Room and the adjoining Vom Fass with his wife, Colleen, spoke about how a business can be successful and sustainable. Oils and vinegars are sold from the barrel in reusable containers and can be brought back for discounted refills. The dual businesses at the Coronado Ferry Landing have been designated Emerald Green, Ocean Blue by Emerald Keepers for their sustainable practices.

Emerald Keepers’ yearlong Charter Membership campaign in 2024 was launched to better continue the organization’s mission to be a champion for Coronado’s environment. The annual memberships support educational programs for students and residents and help promote and implement sustainable practices in Coronado.

“For this year, my goal is to grow our volunteer base, to connect more with our members, and to provide hands-on educational opportunities to help our community become the most sustainable it can be,” Lindsay said. “We will also continue to advocate for a more environmentally friendly Coronado and celebrate our community’s successes in these endeavors.”

Emerald Keepers was founded in 2019 by Amy Steward. Among its many achievements, the organization has championed the reduction of single-use plastics and the implementation of the Island Express shuttle. It has also hosted two community conferences on the environment and sustainability and continues to work with high school interns, providing leadership skills and inspiring the next generation to care for our planet.





