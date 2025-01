The Adult Co-Ed Softball League is returning to Coronado this spring! The league is a 3-pitch, self-pitch league, and teams are guaranteed eight season games. All games will take place at Tidelands Park on Sunday mornings beginning on January 19. Registration is currently open so visit ca-coronado.civicrec.com to join.

For more information, contact the Parks and Beach division at 619-964-6646.