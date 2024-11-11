Library to Clarify its Policy on ‘Excessive Baggage’

In effort to clarify a currently standing policy against bringing oversized baggage into the Coronado Public Library, leaders will stipulate exactly what size is allowed, and what is considered excess.

“(Our policy) is very vague,” said Shaun Briley, library director for the Coronado Public Library, at a meeting of the Coronado Library Board of Trustees in October. “It just says that readers cannot bring in excess baggage, and it doesn’t define the library’s standard.”

Briley said he hoped to clarify which sizes were acceptable, using the parameters set by other county libraries as a standard. And, he said, there would be exceptions for patrons using a wheelchair or stroller, musical equipment, or in support of a public event.

San Diego County stipulates excessive baggage as containers or bags which, on their own or collectively, exceed dimensions of 24 inches by 18 inches by 6 inches.

The motion to clarify the rules was passed unanimously.

This brief was catalyzed by reporting by Vivian Cody, a San Diego Documenter, at a Coronado Library Board of Trustees meeting last month. The Documenters program trains and pays community members to document what happens at public meetings. It’s run by inewsource, a nonpartisan, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to investigative and accountability journalism. Read more about the program here.