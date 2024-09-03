Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Uncategorized

Contract Awarded in $600 Million International Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion

3 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Officials toured the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant on Aug. 29. Photo courtesy of U.S. Rep. Scott Peters.

The repairs and expansion of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant will be undertaken by PCL Construction of Long Beach, Calif., officials announced last week.

The expansion, along with other wastewater infrastructure projects both planned and underway on both sides of the border, will eliminate an estimated 90 percent of the untreated sewage that is currently being dumped into the Pacific Ocean.

The plant is currently in need of large-scale rehabilitation, and it is currently out of compliance with its National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit, a violation of the Clean Water Act.

This project will not only repair the plant’s myriad issues, but also, it will double its treatment capacity from 25 million gallons per day (MGD) to a 50 MGD average flow, with peak flow capacity at 75 MGD.

The plant has been called the “gem” of efforts in the U.S. to quash the ongoing Tijuana sewage crisis.

SBIWTP’s full rehabilitation and expansion is expected to take years, but it will be designed as it’s built, in effort to expedite the construction process. Typically, projects undergo a design phase prior to ground breaking. The International Boundary and Water Commission has not yet released a projected construction start date.

But Maria-Elena Giner, the IBWC’s commissioner, says residents can expect to see cleaner water and air well before the plant’s construction is complete. She also said she expects the treatment plant to come into compliance with its NPDES permit within 45 days.

The plant expansion’s latest total cost estimate is $600 million, the IBWC said in a statement.

Last year, after unexpected infrastructure challenges presented themselves, some estimates suggested that repairing and expanding the plant might cost as much as $1 billion. However, by implementing a design-build approach, the contractor is able to save money, said Frank Fisher, chief public affairs officer for the IBWC.

The agency has already begun work on other projects to address sewage infrastructure. Latest updates and projections for projects can be found here.

Meanwhile, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard R. Verma and U.S. Representatives Scott Peters (CA-50), Juan Vargas (CA-52), and Sara Jacobs (CA-51) toured the SBIWTP on Aug. 29. Giner, who has been lauded by local officials for her efforts to fix the IBWC’s crumbling infrastructure, attended.

They were joined on the tour by California EPA Secretary Yana Garcia, U.S. EPA Region 9 Administrator Martha Guzman, U.S. Consul General in Tijuana, Christopher Teal, and Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre.

Last year, the representatives requested a high-level state department visit as part of efforts to secure more funding to address the sewage crisis.

“One of the greatest challenges we’ve had as representatives of San Diego is getting Washington, D.C. to pay attention to serious problems people are facing 3,000 miles away,” Peters said in a statement. “That’s why we appreciate the officials from the State Department and EPA who are here with us today — so that they can experience what San Diegans have endured for decades. To smell the fumes, see the suffering businesses and closed beaches, and understand the environmental disaster we have on our hands.”

Peters has been a vocal advocate for increased sewage funding, alongside other local politicians and residents.

“To be clear, it’s taken us far too long to get to this point. Too long to identify the problem. Too long to get the permits we need,” Peters said. “But thankfully, we’re on a better path today, to the credit of leaders like Commissioner Giner, who has been a breath of fresh air and is taking the challenge seriously.”

Projects in the U.S. and in Mexico are progressing, albeit not without some delays.

“Finally, we’re moving forward,” Vargas said. “Finally, we see some progress, on this side of the border and on the Mexican side of the border. We’re working together.”



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Penny Rothschild Closing Emerald C Gallery After 11 Years on the Island

Community News

Dozens of Community Members Rally to Save the Trees, Again

Business

AR Workshop Coronado is Transformed

Education

CUSD School Board Candidate Fitzhugh Lee Talks Books and Budget

Community News

Hundreds Show Up in Imperial Beach to Protest the Sewage Crisis

Uncategorized

Join the Fun: Line Dance Party at the John D. Spreckels Center on September 27

MORE FROM AUTHOR

News

‘Disheartening and Outrageous’: More Delays in Tijuana Sewage Crisis Projects

City of Coronado

City Council Candidate Amy Steward Wants to Take Her Advocacy to the Next Level

Business

Business News: Enjoy an Aesthetic Picnic from Little Frenchie, National Dog Day at Village Pizzeria, and More

City of Coronado

Experience is Key, Says City Council Candidate Mark Warner

News

County Awards $102,500 in Grants to Coronado Nonprofits

Business

Keeping Military Families Connected while Apart: Couple to Launch UMBO My Hero Dolls

More Local News

Penny Rothschild Closing Emerald C Gallery After 11 Years on the Island

Business

Dozens of Community Members Rally to Save the Trees, Again

Community News

AR Workshop Coronado is Transformed

Business

CUSD School Board Candidate Fitzhugh Lee Talks Books and Budget

Education

Hundreds Show Up in Imperial Beach to Protest the Sewage Crisis

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Penny Rothschild Closing Emerald C Gallery After 11 Years on the...