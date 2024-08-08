Friday, August 9, 2024
Emerald Keepers of the Month: Glorietta Bay Inn and GM Claudia Ludlow

Coronado has a true gem in its crown gleaming above Glorietta Bay: the historic Glorietta Bay Inn. Not only is it the John D. Spreckels mansion, it is a charming boutique hotel that is working to be the greenest hotel on island.

General Manager Claudia Ludlow has made the hotel even more special by enacting creative, more sustainable practices to become a truly eco-friendly hotel. Glorietta Bay Inn offers water bottle refilling stations, solar panels on the roof of the mansion, a QR code to Press Reader to access newspapers digitally from all over the world, a Go Green Service that awards discounts to guests who promise to room skip service to save water, and — her newest addition — canned water with a screw top. The can is reusable and is fully recyclable.

Ludlow found a local water company called Open Water. It’s label says it all: MORE OCEAN. LESS PLASTIC. STILL WATER. “I wanted to reduce plastic waste and Open Water is a mother-daughter, minority run company,” explained Ludlow.

In addition to the new water bottles, Ludlow is pleased to have both recycle and trash receptacles in every room to separate waste. She also reduces waste at breakfast with sustainable products.

As a Coronado local with over 100 years of family ties to Coronado, Ludlow participated in Emerald Keepers’ Community Conference last fall contributing great ideas and high energy. Her long history of community engagement continues to serve Coronado well.

“At the end of the day we all need to do better and become stronger,” said Ludlow. “We may not be 100% sustainable yet, but we start small and become mighty.”

In keeping with Emerald Keepers goal to become a model city, Glorietta Bay Inn is a model for other Coronado hotels. Emerald Keepers congratulates General Manager Claudia Ludlow and the Glorietta Bay Inn for being Emerald Keepers of the Month.

