If the heat index rises above 85 degrees, the public can get relief from the heat at the following locations:

CORONADO PUBLIC LIBRARY

640 Orange Avenue

Monday-Thursday 9:30 am – 9:00 pm

Friday 9:30 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

JOHN D. SPRECKELS CENTER

1019 Seventh Street

Monday-Thursday 8:30 am – 7:00 pm

Friday 8:30 am – 4:00 pm

Saturday 9:00 am – 12:30 pm

Sunday Closed

The facilities are free for the public to access.