2024 Coronado Fourth of July Parade Video and Photos

Thanks to Coronado Fourth of July and the City of Coronado for working hard to make Independence Day so special in Coronado. The morning parade was live streamed for those that couldn’t make it and you can watch it here:
Photographer AJ Spatz sent in photos of the parade, some of which we’re sharing below.
And let’s not forget the fireworks! Photographer Joel Ortiz shared these two images from the Coronado Yacht Club’s viewpoint.
What a grand time celebrating America’s Independence Day.
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]
