Tune In With The Crown City Chorale’s Community Singalong on July 6

Written by Dawn Richards

What if your Saturday morning promised to be fun, provide nourishment, lessen stress, and help make new friends? Such is the benefit of attending the Crown City Chorale’s Third Annual Singalong at the Coronado Library’s Winn Room on Saturday, July 6, from 10 am to noon. The free event is open to residents and visitors alike, but registration is required through the Library by calling 619-522-7390 or registering on their website.

Prepare to sing out the classics from Broadway to the Beatles, with side trips to ABBA, Stevie Wonder, Simon and Garfunkel, and patriotic tunes too. Light refreshments and lyric sheets will be provided.

Singing is good for the soul, as any American who remembers taking school bus trips or attending summer camp can attest. The sounds of The Ants Go Marching One by One, 99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall, or B-I-N-G-O was his Name-O, fueled trips for the Baby Boomers, while today’s kids have enjoyed Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift. Besides driving the chaperones and bus drivers crazy, singing provides children with learning skills, cognitive development, and a sense of belonging.

And, it turns out that adults singing in a group continue to receive benefits too. Numerous studies, in fact, find that choristers report feeling less lonely and more connected to their communities, along with a strengthened sense of self-confidence, optimism, and resilience. These singers also attest that participating with a group makes them feel more adaptable, flexible and tolerant.

Physiological benefits accrue to social singers by improving breathing, stimulating the vagus nerve, and strengthening the immune system. One study’s focus on patients with chronic pain determined that singing helped alleviate pain symptoms for up to six months, not only improving quality of life but also reducing the amount and frequency of pain medication.

Finally, more advanced methods of measuring blood and neurotransmitters provide concrete evidence that singing releases endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine. Or, to put it more simply, singing is just plain fun! Whether as a form of self-expression, the release of our brain’s “happy” chemicals, finding relief from stress or pain, or enjoyment of being part of a group, singing with others makes us feel good and is good for us.

Just like those bus trips as a kid, Saturday’s singalong provides an opportunity to belt out familiar songs that everyone knows in a fun environment with people of all ages and interests. See you there!





