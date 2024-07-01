Monday, July 1, 2024
Community News

Tune In With The Crown City Chorale’s Community Singalong on July 6

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Written by Dawn Richards

What if your Saturday morning promised to be fun, provide nourishment, lessen stress, and help make new friends? Such is the benefit of attending the Crown City Chorale’s Third Annual Singalong at the Coronado Library’s Winn Room on Saturday, July 6, from 10 am to noon. The free event is open to residents and visitors alike, but registration is required through the Library by calling 619-522-7390 or registering on their website.

Prepare to sing out the classics from Broadway to the Beatles, with side trips to ABBA, Stevie Wonder, Simon and Garfunkel, and patriotic tunes too. Light refreshments and lyric sheets will be provided.

Last year’s Community Singalong filled the Winn Room to capacity.

Singing is good for the soul, as any American who remembers taking school bus trips or attending summer camp can attest. The sounds of The Ants Go Marching One by One, 99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall, or B-I-N-G-O was his Name-O, fueled trips for the Baby Boomers, while today’s kids have enjoyed Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift. Besides driving the chaperones and bus drivers crazy, singing provides children with learning skills, cognitive development, and a sense of belonging.

And, it turns out that adults singing in a group continue to receive benefits too. Numerous studies, in fact, find that choristers report feeling less lonely and more connected to their communities, along with a strengthened sense of self-confidence, optimism, and resilience. These singers also attest that participating with a group makes them feel more adaptable, flexible and tolerant.

Physiological benefits accrue to social singers by improving breathing, stimulating the vagus nerve, and strengthening the immune system. One study’s focus on patients with chronic pain determined that singing helped alleviate pain symptoms for up to six months, not only improving quality of life but also reducing the amount and frequency of pain medication.

Finally, more advanced methods of measuring blood and neurotransmitters provide concrete evidence that singing releases endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine. Or, to put it more simply, singing is just plain fun! Whether as a form of self-expression, the release of our brain’s “happy” chemicals, finding relief from stress or pain, or enjoyment of being part of a group, singing with others makes us feel good and is good for us.

Just like those bus trips as a kid, Saturday’s singalong provides an opportunity to belt out familiar songs that everyone knows in a fun environment with people of all ages and interests. See you there!



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Explore the John D. Spreckels Center: Newcomer Tour – July 18

Community News

Learn How to Respond Quickly to Cardiac Emergencies – July 19

Community News

City of Coronado Free Summer Shuttle Bus Service Starts July 1

Community News

Down on the Farm at the New Crown City Camp

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – June 13-19, 2024

Community News

KMAC Foundation Sailing Training – June 29

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

The Golden Rule Society Charity is Celebrating 52 Years of Making It A “Better World”

Letters to the Editor

Mark Warner Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

Community News

KMAC Foundation Sailing Training – June 29

Travel

San Diego International Airport Anticipates Busiest Summer Travel Season Since 2019

Community News

Coronado High School All-Class Reunion – July 3

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Richard Coolidge

More Local News

City Council Candidate Andrew Gade Hopes to Protect What Makes Coronado Unique

City of Coronado

The Coronado Ferry Will Cost $9 Per Ride Starting June 28

News

County Will Study Sewage Crisis’ Health Impacts; Peters Requests More Money for IBWC

News

Hollister Pump Station Spills Again; County Will Vote on Program Tracking Sewage Impacts

News

CUSD Update: Budget Deficit Looms as Board Approves 2.5% Pay Increase for Superintendent; Teachers Ask for 10%

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

City Council Candidate Andrew Gade Hopes to Protect What Makes Coronado...