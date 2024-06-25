Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Hollister Pump Station Spills Again; County Will Vote on Program Tracking Sewage Impacts

3 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
County of San Diego Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer outlined her plan at a press conference on June 25. Courtesy photo.

A more robust system of tracking and assessing the public health impact of the Tijuana Sewage Crisis may be in the works.

A proposal designed to substantiate the impact of the pollution may open new avenues for relief – and funding, said County of San Diego Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, who will bring it to the board at its June 26 meeting.

“If we’re going to be able to fight for public health, we actually need to know what’s going on in the community,” Lawson-Remer said at a press conference Monday. “That’s why we’re gathering the data.”

With some repairs underway on the crumbling sewage infrastructure on both sides of the border, last week dealt a new blow: A leak at the Hollister Street Pump Station, the United States section of the International Boundary and Water Commission Reported.

“It is suspected that sediment in a surge tank compromised a pressure relief valve, which then led to a spill from the valve,” the IBWC said June 19 on X, formerly known as Twitter. “A new pressure relief valve will be received (June 21) and installed next week, along with the cleaning of the surge tank.”

The commission expects the pump station to be operable by the end of the week, with transboundary flows occurring at Goat’s Canyon and Smuggler’s Gulch in the meantime. The pump station last failed in August 2023, in a 20,000 gallon spill. The IBWC has not yet reported the size of last week’s spill.

Lawson-Remer’s proposal would launch a community health survey; develop a public health risk dashboard; develop local decontamination protocols for sewage contaminated floodwaters; develop a list of data sources to help track sewage-associated non-reportable diseases; request zip-code-level data from California Breathing Program; increase testing and communication with local water and air agencies; and pursue additional funding to address the sewage crisis.

If approved by the board Tuesday, county staff will within 45 days form and begin to meet with a task force led by the City of Imperial Beach, the San Diego State University School of Public Health, the University of California: San Diego School of Medicine, and local physicians.

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre, one of the most vocal advocates for addressing the sewage crisis, joined Lawson-Remer and expressed support for the plan.

Sewage from Tijuana has been a local issue for decades, despite residents and politicians pleading for relief. The result: Sometimes, talking points about the matter can feel belabored: Imperial Beach has been closed for more than 900 consecutive days. Every day, 135 million gallons of raw sewage flow into the Pacific Ocean.

It’s been covered again, again, and yet again. Those statistics flow easily through my fingers and across my keyboard from muscle memory.

Aguirre’s message on Monday hit on those statistics, but it also was a human one: Behind those facts lives a community. She said she’s had a lingering cough for five weeks; her husband was sick for six. She’s constantly hearing from community members of their own ailments.

“Last night, it was very hot,” she said, “I have a very small, portable air conditioning unit. I turned it on and I got it in the face with a wall of bricks with the stench. That’s what my community is facing. (…) This is constant.”

Lawson-Remer said the time has come to take those human stories and translate them into data. She referenced two recent studies: one suggesting the sewage may constitute a public health emergency, and another demonstrating that bacteria from the sewage is aerosolized as waves hit the shore. But she said more robust data, if it supported the anecdotal evidence, might make it easier to procure funding.

“We should not be like an ostrich with our head in the sand,” she said. “We know that people can smell the stench, and we know that the stench doesn’t travel alone.”

Aguirre said the proposal’s decontamination protocols would have been useful during last week’s Hollister St. Pump Station failure.

“Without the decontamination protocols, this has the ability to cross-contaminate far and wide,” she said.

The proposal will go before the County Board of Supervisors on June 26 for a vote.

“The work we have to od make the invisible, visible, really is crucial so that we can tackle this head on,” Lawson-Remer said.



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CUSD Update: Budget Deficit Looms as Board Approves 2.5% Pay Increase for Superintendent; Teachers Ask for 10%

Letters to the Editor

Mark Warner Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

Community News

The League of Wives Memorial ~ A Beautiful Tribute to Courageous Women

City of Coronado

City Allocates $1 Million in Community Grant Funds

Sponsored

The 27th Running of Low Tide Ride & Stride – June 23

City of Coronado

Modified Traffic Signals to Increase Pedestrian Safety

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Repairs to Gaza Aid Pier Built by Coronado Sailors Underway

Business

Business News: Author’s Book Honored by NYT, New Hours for Villa Nueva, Cays Home Wins National Award

City of Coronado

City Council Candidate Christine Mott Wants Coronado to be More Proactive

Business

Business News: R3 Names New President, URT and Little Frenchie Celebrate Anniversaries

City of Coronado

City Approves $31.2 Million Cays Park Masterplan

Education

Meet the New Principal of Sacred Heart Parish School

More Local News

CUSD Update: Budget Deficit Looms as Board Approves 2.5% Pay Increase for Superintendent; Teachers Ask for 10%

Education

Mark Warner Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

The League of Wives Memorial ~ A Beautiful Tribute to Courageous Women

Community News

City Allocates $1 Million in Community Grant Funds

City of Coronado

The 27th Running of Low Tide Ride & Stride – June 23

Sponsored

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CUSD Update: Budget Deficit Looms as Board Approves 2.5% Pay Increase...